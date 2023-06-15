Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,741 in the last 365 days.

Governor Shapiro and PennDOT Announce I-95 Demolition is Now Complete

Demolition has been completed ahead of schedule; construction of temporary roadway to begin immediately as crews work 24/7 to reopen I-95.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the demolition of the damaged section of I-95 is complete – days ahead of schedule. This comes as the Shapiro Administration coordinates directly with partners at the city, state, and federal levels in order to reopen the road safely and as efficiently as possible. 

On Wednesday, Governor Shapiro detailed his Administration’s plan to rebuild I-95 in a safe and efficient manner – including the critical goal of completing the demolition ahead of schedule.  As a result of Secretary Carroll’s leadership and the 24/7 work on the ground, this demolition has been completed well in advance of initial projections.

Now that demolition has been completed, Philadelphia-based Buckley & Company will begin to fill in the damaged area in order to rebuild the new section of road on top. PennDOT employees and contractors will continue to work 24/7 to complete this work safely and efficiently so the roadway can be reopened as quickly as possible.

The latest information will continue to be available at www.pa.gov/i95updates.

# # #

You just read:

Governor Shapiro and PennDOT Announce I-95 Demolition is Now Complete

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more