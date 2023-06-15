Governor Shapiro and PennDOT Announce I-95 Demolition is Now Complete

Demolition has been completed ahead of schedule; construction of temporary roadway to begin immediately as crews work 24/7 to reopen I-95.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the demolition of the damaged section of I-95 is complete – days ahead of schedule. This comes as the Shapiro Administration coordinates directly with partners at the city, state, and federal levels in order to reopen the road safely and as efficiently as possible.

On Wednesday, Governor Shapiro detailed his Administration’s plan to rebuild I-95 in a safe and efficient manner – including the critical goal of completing the demolition ahead of schedule. As a result of Secretary Carroll’s leadership and the 24/7 work on the ground, this demolition has been completed well in advance of initial projections.

Now that demolition has been completed, Philadelphia-based Buckley & Company will begin to fill in the damaged area in order to rebuild the new section of road on top. PennDOT employees and contractors will continue to work 24/7 to complete this work safely and efficiently so the roadway can be reopened as quickly as possible.

The latest information will continue to be available at www.pa.gov/i95updates.

