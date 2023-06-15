AG Knudsen Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day">AG Knudsen Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day BILLINGS – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Division of Criminal Investigation administrator Bryan Lockerby joined officials at Stockman…

June 15, 2023

BILLINGS – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Division of Criminal Investigation administrator Bryan Lockerby joined officials at Stockman Bank in Billings today, on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, to remind Montana seniors to be aware and take precautions as bad actors commonly prey on the elderly population.

Older Americans are frequently the targets of scammers trying to make a quick buck, and can also be victims of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. According to AARP, there are more than 369,000 nationwide incidents of financial abuse that target older adults each year.

“Those who prey on seniors are some of the worst kinds of criminals, and at the Montana Department of Justice, we’re committed to holding them accountable,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “But it’s going to take more than government action. To help prevent elder abuse, Montanans should keep in contact and talk frequently with older friends, neighbors, and relatives. Educate yourself on the signs, and be aware and alert for the possibility of abuse.”

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation oversees three sections that work to protect Montana’s elders. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit provides direct assistance to criminally investigate elder abuse and exploitation within health care facilities, the Office of Consumer Protection protects seniors from financial exploitation, and the Elder Justice Unit helps to combat financial exploitation, abuse, and other crimes committed against Montana’s older population.

Common scams that a predator may use against the elderly include the grandparent scam, in which a scammer pretends to be a grandchild in need of monetary assistance; romance scams, which target lonely seniors looking to build a romantic relationship; and law enforcement scams, in which the scammer is creating a false sense of authority by claiming to be law enforcement. Attorney General Knudsen offered the following tips to avoid falling victim to a scam:

Don’t give out personal information to someone soliciting it from you over the phone or the internet. Banks and government agencies will never call and ask for your personal information.

Never wire or give money to someone you don’t know. Don’t send gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or cryptocurrency to someone you do not know. Even if you think it’s someone you know, follow up to make sure before you wire any money.

Use common sense and do your due diligence: ask around, talk to others, call OCP if you have any doubts or questions.

Be skeptical, resist high-pressure tactics, take your time. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

Montanans can report any phone, email, or mail scams to the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at [email protected], or 406-444-4500 (toll-free: 800-481-6896), or online at dojmt.gov/consumer.

Montanans can report suspected cases of Medicaid fraud or elder abuse by calling the Medicaid Fraud hotline at 800-376-1115.

In 2022, Attorney Genreal Knudsen created an Elder Justice Unit in the Division of Criminal Investigation. During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers granted the Department of Justice’s request to make these positions permanent. This unit will work with Elder Justice Councils across the state to strengthen the effectiveness of educational, prevention, and intervention programs.

###