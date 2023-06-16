Tinyhood Offers Free Baby Care Classes for 48 Hours Only in Celebration of Father's Day
In honor of Father's Day, Tinyhood, the leading online education platform for parents, is excited to announce free access to their Baby Care Classes for 48 hrs.BOSTON, MA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Father's Day, Tinyhood, the leading online education platform for parents, is excited to announce free access to their Baby Care Class Collection for the next 48 hours.
Led by Labor & Delivery nurse Ashley Sousa, IBCLC, The Baby Care Class Collection consists of a comprehensive set of on-demand classes that cover a wide range of essential topics, including diapering, gas relief, holding & wearing a baby, tummy time, soothing techniques, baby safety, and more.
Tinyhood’s Baby Care Class Collection focuses on real-life scenarios and is designed to equip new or expecting parents with practical advice and everyday baby care tips. This approach ensures parents and caregivers can react appropriately in different situations to provide the best possible care for their babies.
Starting from June 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EST, and running through June 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EST, individuals can take advantage of this offer on Tinyhood's website.
In addition, to celebrate National Safety Month, Tinyhood is currently extending a special discount on all parenting classes and resources. This includes classes on childbirth, breastfeeding, common illnesses, injuries, infant and child CPR, child development, toddler behavior, and more, providing comprehensive preparation and education for new and expecting parents.
Tinyhood's classes are taught by industry-leading experts, ensuring the delivery of reliable information. The platform is tailored to the needs of modern, busy parents, with classes presented in bite-sized video lessons that are easily accessible for future reference. In addition, subscribers receive downloadable handouts and checklists, providing a comprehensive learning experience. The entire class library is available through a low monthly or yearly subscription fee.
About Tinyhood:
Tinyhood is the premier educational streaming service for parents, offering trusted information and empowering strategies throughout the parenting journey. The platform provides 100% flexibility, allowing parents to watch classes at their own pace, on their own time, and in the privacy of their own homes. Each class is accompanied by interactive checklists and downloadable guides that comprehensively prepare parents for all aspects of birth, baby care, and beyond. While kids don't come with a manual, Tinyhood offers the next best thing.
To learn more about Tinyhood, please visit: https://www.tinyhood.com/
