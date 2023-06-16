Where Hard Work Meets Passion: Shelton Resident Crowned Mrs. Connecticut American
Liza Lee Ginoni-Gambino, a local Shelton resident was crowned Mrs. Connecticut American at the Mrs. America Pageant on June 4, 2023, at the Hilton Stamford.
Butterflies can't see their wings. They can't see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can. People are like that as well.”SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liza Lee Ginoni-Gambino, a local Shelton resident was crowned Mrs. Connecticut American at the Mrs. America Pageant on June 4, 2023, at the Hilton Stamford. Liza competed with women throughout CT for the title and crown to represent her state at the National Mrs. American Pageant held in Las Vegas on August 25th.
Liza is married to Army Veteran, Jason Gambino, the Terminal Manager for SAIA LTL Freight in Orange, CT. She has two daughters. Kayla 18, graduated from Shelton HS as a State Champion Cheerleader who just finished her first year at Sacred Heart University. She competed in a WNBF Bodybuilding Bikini Competition on June 10. She placed 1st in her class and 1st overall.
Leah, 16, is a rising senior at Shelton HS who is also a State Champion cheerleader and current captain of the team. Liza is a fitness trainer specializing in Pilates with a focus on healing the body while strengthening the spine and core. She currently works for the Club Pilates franchise studios and CT Fitness Pros in Shelton. She has been training clients and teaching fitness classes for over 21 years. She attended Saint Joseph High School in Trumbull and continued to ECSU and obtained her BS in Business. She worked in Advertising & Sales for ten years in the newspaper/magazine field working for such companies as The Connecticut Post, and The New Haven Register. Liza also attended the University of Bridgeport for the Master’s Program in Human Nutrition. In 2001, she had a life-threatening surgery, which shifted her career path to fitness. Her first focus became rehabbing herself which transformed into 21 years of helping others heal their bodies. Even when Covid hit in 2020, Liza began virtual training which she continues today so that her friends, family, and neighbors could continue their workout journey.
Liza’s decision to compete in the pageant was just recent. A good friend and professional make-up artist, Kristina Foreman approached Liza about the pageant about three weeks prior to the event. Liza has worked with Kristina in the past on several projects. You can see her featured at makeupmakeup.com/services. Kristina had just recently worked professionally with the local director of the Connecticut chapter of the Mrs. America pageant, Tracy Brank.
Victoria's Voice Foundation is the corporate philanthropy of the Mrs. America Pageants. The Foundation was created by David Siegel after he and his wife lost their beautiful daughter, Victoria, to a drug overdose in 2015. The Siegels’ tragic, unimaginable loss has inspired their complete devotion to shining a bright light on a dark issue that has crippled our nation. This was a serious subject that resonated with Liza because she was the daughter of a substance abuser. Liza wholeheartedly states “It was a struggle growing up, especially in Catholic schools being of very few children of a divorce let alone a substance abuser. I developed abandonment issues later in life and feelings of never being enough. I found my passion in fitness in 2002 which began my journey of self-love. Helping others find strength and empowerment helped me love myself. I look back at my childhood and I am grateful that there are so many resources today for families which help parents, children, and families recognize addiction and help them to develop strategies that bring structure, balance, and healing back into their lives. The Siegels believe that by Victoria’s death, thousands will be saved. As a fitness advocate, I find that exercise is not just a means to fix imperfections or things we’d like to physically change about our bodies; it truly is a form of self-care that affects our mood, attitudes, stress, and anxieties. It can build our confidence in hopes to remove the mental obstacles we tend to face. It has truly helped me overcome many challenges I had to face in my adult life. I would love to help more women in the world love themselves by finding their strength. And be someone that other women who may have encountered the struggles I have, gain the tools they need for a better tomorrow.” To learn more please visit: https://victoriasvoice.foundation/ There will be a local fundraiser to raise money for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation on July 29, 2023 and to raise awareness in our community.
When asked about her experience in the pageant, Liza’s response was positive and uplifting. “This was an amazing experience. I went through this journey to experience something new because even though I am turning 50 next year, I feel there is still time to enjoy everything that comes our way. Liza talked about how much she loved helping the younger contestants get ready and giving them all positive thoughts! Liza says “My life has been dedicated to helping and lifting others. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and would recommend anyone to the pageant. Whether you are single or married, the experience is one you should not miss. It’s about women coming together to bring themselves up, find their beauty from within, and be confident for all that they are.
Liza is excited to be a part of the national pageant in Las Vegas in hopes to be crowned Mrs. American 2023. The winner of this pageant will move on to the Mrs. World’s pageant in December. It will allow her to show her love and her light unto women, young and old, that beauty is about loving yourself and being strong. She hopes to use this new title as a beacon to reach more women in her quest for using fitness as a means of self-love.
Liza is looking to the community for support in her journey to compete for the national title in Las Vegas. Individuals, businesses, and private organizations looking to sponsor Liza are encouraged to contact her at: MrsCTAmerican2023@gmail.com and at 203.922.2662. Donations can also be made directly to Liza via Venmo @ctfitnesspros. A Fundraiser for Victoria’s Voice is scheduled for July 29, at the U.S. National Historic Landmark, Jonathan Sturges House in Fairfield. Details to come.
