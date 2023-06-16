CREATIVE ALIGNMENTS RECEIVES B CORP CERTIFICATION
Recruiting company multiplies impact for purpose-driven companies with the power of people, and leverages fulfilling work to improve people’s lives.
Our vision is to perpetuate a cycle of good in people’s lives starting with work that inspires a sense of purpose, belonging and positivity. The B Corp certification tells us we're on the right track.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Alignments, the only Time-Based Recruiting® firm that partners with companies creating a great place to work and using their business as a force for good, received its certification as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™). Achieving this certification reinforces Creative Alignments’ commitment to helping purpose-driven companies maximize their positive impact by building talented mission-driven teams of employees that are inspired by their jobs.
— Peggy Shell
“We are proud to become part of the growing worldwide B Corp community,” says Peggy Shell, founder, and CEO of Creative Alignments. “Great ideas only grow into great companies with the right people in the right place to do the work. As recruiters, we have the opportunity to propel companies that are making the world a better place, whether we are helping a ‘better-for-you’ New Zealand dairy brand create their entire initial U.S.-based team, or acting as a long-term recruiting partner for a local sustainable energy company.”
The B Corp verification process, administered by the nonprofit B Lab, measures a company's social and environmental performance. To become a certified B Corp, companies report on the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities, and the environment for B Lab’s comprehensive review. Scoring a minimum of 80 points on the assessment is required for certification. Companies taking the B Impact Assessment score an average of 51. Creative Alignments score was 96.4.
“We spend so much of our life at work, and our experience on the job ripples out into the other aspects of our lives, like mental health, physical wellbeing, and how we show up with our family, friends and communities,” says Shell. “Our B Corp certification validates something core to our belief: employers have a responsibility to help work be a plus in someone’s life – an environment where they feel heard, valued and fulfilled. It’s clear that happiness created through work makes the world a better place. Fostering an environment where people can thrive is even more important than the particular product or service a company offers. Our vision as a company is to perpetuate a cycle of good in people’s lives, starting with work that inspires a sense of purpose, belonging and positivity. Receiving the B Corp certification tells us we are on the right track.”
For more than a decade, quickly scaling companies in natural products, climate/sustainability, and technology have relied on Creative Alignments’ unique hourly recruiting model to build strong teams for growth, including brands like SoundAgriculture, RXBAR, Neutral Milk, Olipop, Simple Energy (now Uplight), Ambient Photonics and Vicinity Energy.
ABOUT CREATIVE ALIGNMENTS
A B Corp certified recruiting company, Creative Alignments is the Time-Based Recruiting partner for scaling natural products/CPG, climate/sustainability, and technology companies that are creating an inclusive, great place to work and using their business as a force for good. Their hourly recruiting model enables growing companies to reimagine their recruiting with a more aligned and cost-effective partner than traditional contingency (commission-based) or retainer models. Creative Alignments has been named one of Outside’s 50 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for seven years, and landed on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list twice. With a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Creative Alignments uses its recruiting work to increase access to inclusive organizations for people who may have historically been excluded because of their inherent or chosen identities.
