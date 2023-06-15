New addiction services available for young people in B.C.

CANADA, June 15 - Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development –

“Even more young people in the province and Vancouver can access vital substance-use supports through 25 new beds with trusted community organizations. Working cross-ministry, we’ve been building a network of integrated resources and services starting in childhood and meeting young people where they are at, so mental-health and substance-use challenges can be addressed as early as possible.”

Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama –

“There is a high demand for substance-abuse treatment for youth in our communities. I am pleased to see that our government is partnering with Phoenix Society and Covenant House to provide wraparound services that will focus on mental-health and addictions to help transform the lives of young people. Today’s announcement adds 25 new substance-use beds.”

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“Substance use presents many challenges for young people and the community as a whole. It is critical that we support young people with the resources that will help them with their recovery as soon as possible. The Phoenix Society does such important work to support youth and I know the increase in beds available will help even more people.”

Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek –

“So many of us have loved ones or know someone experiencing addiction and have seen how difficult it can be to find the help they need when they need it. For youth experiencing homelessness, the barriers are even greater. Everyone, no matter their place in life, deserves support and compassion and these new treatment beds are an important investment that will open doors to hope for years to come.”

Dr. Martha Ignaszewski, lead of Children’s Hospital’s substance-use team, and expert child and youth addictions psychiatrist, PHSA –

“The expansion of treatment beds for youth and young adults locally will ensure more timely access to lifesaving, wraparound substance-use services that prioritize the well-being of the entire individual and their recovery journey. Access to care is exceptionally important, as it not only means people get the care they need now but affects their future trajectory of accessing care. I am hopeful that this announcement will be an important step to supporting youth and their families in accessing integrated mental-health and substance-use treatment.”

Justine Patterson, chief executive officer, Phoenix Society –

“Phoenix Society is proud to partner with the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and PHSA to deliver vital specialized treatment services, supporting the province’s youth and young adults on their path to well-being. This is an important investment in building an evidence-based, comprehensive and accessible continuum of care.”