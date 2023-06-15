Tender Care PPEC Opens New West Palm center for children with Special Medical Needs
Tender Care opens sixth Florida center in Palm Beach! Their mission is to enhance the development of each child and provide compassionate skilled nursin care.
“A loving daycare for children with special medical needs” Providing a Helping Hand for Special Needs Children and Families.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tender Care’s West Palm Beach Location is Open!
— Tender Care
Tender Care PPEC, the first independently owned prescribed pediatric extended care facility (PPEC) in Florida, is excited to announce the opening of its newest center in West Palm Beach. With 33 years of experience providing skilled nursing care to medically complex and fragile children from birth to 21 years of age, Tender Care is proud to expand its reach to families in the West Palm Beach community.
They had many influential people attend their grand opening including the mayor of Palm Beach Gardens, commissioners, the police chief, the fire department, the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce CEO, Chasin A Dream Foundation members, healthcare workers, families, and more!
At Tender Care PPEC, the mission is to enhance the development of each child through collaborative relationships between families, physicians, nurses, and therapists. The holistic approach to care is carried out in an environment that allows the child to engage in social interactions with their peers, meeting not just physical and medical needs but also their social and psychological needs as well. This results in thriving children, well-positioned to achieve their greatest potential.
“We are thrilled to open our doors to the West Palm Beach community,” said Thomas LoBianco Director of Marketing of Tender Care. “At Tender Care, we believe that every child deserves the best possible care, and we are dedicated to providing just that. Our new location will allow us to bring our compassionate care to even more families in need.”
Tender Care’s West Palm Beach location offers transportation to and from the facility, complete with handicap accessibility at no cost. Each one of their vans is accompanied by a nurse or escort for the child’s safety. While attending, Tender Care also provides nutritious meals throughout the day. For children that receive their nutrition through a G or J tube, the nurses are proficient in administering these feedings as well.
The West Palm Beach location is the sixth established center for Tender Care. With over three decades of experience and a commitment to compassionate care, Tender Care is the top choice for families in need of pediatric extended care services.
Tender Care’s new Lake Park facility includes amenities such as
Covered outdoor playground
Transportation to and from the center
Therapy services
Education services
Skilled nursing care
An abundance of space
And much more.
Tender Care is thrilled to have this facility open for kids with special medical needs. It is so important for them to be a resource for the community and for parents to give their children the best medical care possible.
They also recently announced their partnership with Chasin A Dream Foundation. They will be filling office space in Tender Care’s new facility and will be a resource for families of kids with special needs. Chasin a Dream’s mission is to provide life-changing assistance to families with children battling cancer, heart disease, cystic fibrosis, and other life-threatening illnesses and disabilities. The Founder, Lori Griffith, worked in the healthcare industry for 18 years, giving her an inside look at what these children and their families face every day. Lori wanted to make a direct impact by providing assistance year-round so she built Chasin A Dream Foundation.
