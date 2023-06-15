Submit Release
Ernest Moore announces his departure from the number one public relations agency to launch "More"

Headshot image of Ernest Moore, Founder of More Marketing & PR agency

Logo of More Marketing & PR

Founder of More Marketing & PR launches agency this week to provide more for local and national businesses

We are here for more”
— Ernest Moore, Founder More Marketing & PR
ORLANDO, FLA., U.S.A., June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernest Moore announces his departure from the number one public relations agency in the United States to launch More Marketing & PR.

More Marketing & PR is a full-service marketing, public relations, branding, and promotional events agency that provides clients with the necessary tools to succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

"I am excited to announce the launch of More Marketing & PR," said Moore. "More Marketing & PR will provide clients and businesses with more of the comprehensive services they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace. We are committed to helping our clients achieve more from their marketing and public relations goals. We are here for more."

More Marketing & PR offers a wide range of services that are designed to help businesses grow and achieve their business goals. These services include, but are not limited to, media relations, crisis management, brand management, promotional event planning, social media management, and overall marketing.

"We are excited to offer our clients a comprehensive suite of services that will help them more. Their marketing and public relations goals are our goals," said Moore. "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality services, transparency with our work, and the most comprehensive support."

For more information about More Marketing & PR, please visit https://www.morempr.com or contact Ernest Moore ernest@morempr.com

Linda Kennedy
More Marketing & PR
+1 407-900-5084
ernest@morempr.com
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


