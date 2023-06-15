3D Laser Scanning Transforming Construction Industry
How DCMS Network is Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technology to Accelerate Large ProjectsUSA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D laser scanning technology is revolutionizing the construction industry. From taking precise measurements of buildings to providing an interactive 3D model, these laser scanners are providing innovative solutions for a wide range of construction projects. The laser scanner technology uses light-based technology to create a detailed and accurate representation of a structure or building in digital form. This data can be used to create a replica of any building or structure in three-dimensional space. It is often used in the design and planning stages before any construction begins on a project.
The data produced by the laser scanners help to ensure that all aspects of the build are constructed correctly, including dimensions, angles, and materials used in the build. With this data, contractors can accurately calculate material costs and better plan out labor needs for the project as well as reduce risk during excavation or demolition processes. 3D lasers have also been extremely helpful in renovation projects where it may be difficult to measure existing structures accurately.
DCMS Network recently completed a massive project for the Conseil Scolaire Public du Nord-Est de l'Ontario (CSPNE), an entire school building system consisting of 15 buildings, was scanned in only 8 days and digital models of the entire building system were created within just 90 days. This impressive feat was achieved thanks to the technical competency of its team and the precision of two different laser scanners – Leica G1 Imaging laser scanner and the Leica 3D Laser Scanner. The efficiency of these scanners made it possible to create a highly detailed model of the entire building system in a fraction of the time. With this cutting-edge technology, companies can realize big projects at an accelerated rate while also producing accurate results.
To fully capture these large-scale projects, the company also utilized a drone pilot to operate the device, a LiDAR specialist, and a virtual visit technician as part of the team. LiDAR technology uses laser light pulses to generate 3D coordinates from the earth’s surface. When these points are collected together, they form a point cloud which can be used to create a digital 3D model of the area that has been surveyed. This three-dimensional representation of the landscape allows teams to gain valuable insights into the terrain, helping them make better decisions about the layout and design of a construction project. LiDAR data can also be shared between multiple teams in real-time, allowing for maximum collaboration and better results. In conclusion, LiDAR is proving itself to be an invaluable tool in the construction industry due to its speed, accuracy, and safety benefits, making it a must-have for any team looking to optimize workflow.
To further aid in-the-field work, the company also used the Leica Cyclone Field mobile app that combines laser scans directly during acquisition. This data was then processed by the company to create accurate 3D models of CSPNE’s school and administration buildings, which provided them with reliable and precise information for future expansions. The team was able to complete two buildings per day with 250-300 set-ups per day. This type of digital modeling is not only essential in providing architects and building managers a clear view of what the designs will look like but can be extremely beneficial when operating on tight deadlines too.
Overall, this project not only serves as an example of how advanced technology can be used in such large-scale projects but also how DCMS Network’s experience, tools and knowledge can help businesses design new structures based on reliable and accurate data from existing conditions.
