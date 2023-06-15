Monogram Communications Wins Prestigious National Awards at Canadian Public Relations Society Gala
Monogram Communications, a Northern BC-based agency, takes the spotlight with remarkable success at Canadian Public Relations Society's Awards of Excellence.
When I started Monogram, I had no idea how much we’d grow or the impact we’d have nationwide, but I knew our focus on strong and purposeful work would ensure success for our clients and our team.”PRINCE GEORGE, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monogram Communications, a boutique agency based in northern BC, has garnered significant acclaim at the Canadian Public Relations Society's annual Awards of Excellence in Whistler, BC, at the Society’s national conference. The agency's outstanding achievements were recognized with two prestigious national awards, including gold for Best Internal Communications Campaign and bronze for Best New Product or Service, in collaboration with their esteemed client, BC Housing.
Monogram Communications' outstanding work in enhancing employee-management relationships stood out in the fiercely competitive Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year category. The agency's efforts centred around the research, design, and support of BC Housing's intranet. This was followed by developing an internal communications strategy and campaign to incentivize BC Housing's extensive employee group across the province to adopt and utilize the new platform. Monogram Communications rallied personnel around strategic planning by fostering unity, understanding, and alignment with the organization's strategic plan and significantly improved employee morale, motivation, and interest in BC Housing during one of the most challenging times in the Society’s history due to COVID-19.
Monogram Communications is a small agency located in northern BC on the Traditional Territory of the Lhiedli T’enneh. The agency is small but mighty and has a national team of approximately 15 communications professionals, most with an average of 10-17 years of experience. For an agency of this size, with origins in a small community in BC, to win two national awards is a notable achievement. Monogram competed against national agencies and organizations with up to 100+ employees and budgets of thousands in each category and made an indelible mark on the national PR professional landscape.
“I’m extremely proud of our achievements,” says Alyson Gourley-Cramer, Founder and Principal. “When I started Monogram, I had no idea how much we’d grow or the impact we’d have nationwide, but I knew our focus on strong and purposeful work would ensure success for our clients and our team. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with clients like BC Housing who recognize that working with a smaller PR/communications agency is not a deficiency, but a real strength.”
The gold award for Best Internal Communications Campaign aptly reflects Monogram Communications' commitment to designing strong and cohesive communications initiatives within large and medium-scale organizations within the province of BC and across Canada. The recognition further emphasizes the vital role of effective internal communications in cultivating a motivated and aligned workforce, leading to heightened productivity, connection, and overall organizational success.
The intranet project also garnered a bronze award in the New Product or Service Launch category. Monogram focused on ensuring the intranet was designed with employees for their own use, using research, employee involvement and feedback loops to produce a communications tool they were excited to use. This prompted record engagement, adoption and participation levels within the employee base, as the product was useful and relevant and acted to connect BC Housing’s dispersed provincial workforce.
Monogram Communications has earned a well-deserved reputation for delivering exceptional results to clients across Canada. Their diverse clientele includes national organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross, the Government of BC, the Canada Games, Sun Peaks Resort, several municipalities, post-secondary organizations, and multiple Indigenous Nations.
Monogram prides itself on its ability to tailor impactful communications strategies to clients and audiences nationwide, hence the agency's name. These two national awards further validate Monogram’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and impactful communication strategies and highlight their continued success in managing and implementing projects for organizations across Canada.
"The recognition we have received from the Canadian Public Relations Society is a tremendous honour for Monogram Communications. As a small but nationally-focused agency, we proudly deliver exceptional work for our clients across Canada. These awards are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our talented team at Monogram. We remain committed to creating meaningful and lasting impacts in the field of public relations and communications," adds Alyson Gourley-Cramer.
About Monogram Communications:
Monogram Communications is a dynamic and innovative public relations and communications agency based in Prince George, BC, on the traditional territory of the Lheidli T’enneh People. Monogram Communications is dedicated to delivering results-driven campaigns, specializing in internal communications, crisis + issues management, brand + web, media relations, and strategic planning. As a small agency, they excel at forging deep connections with clients and developing tailored strategies that amplify brand messaging. Monogram Communications is committed to creating meaningful and lasting impact tailored to the organizations they serve.
About Alyson Gourley-Cramer:
Alyson Gourley-Cramer is a highly accomplished communication professional with just under 20 years of experience. Hailing from the East Coast and holding two undergraduate degrees, an MA in Applied Communications, and the prestigious Accredited in Public Relations (APR) designation, Alyson excels in strategic communications and marketing campaigns. Her leadership spans the corporate, non-profit, education, sport, and government sectors, where she focuses on delivering relevant and measurable strategies for diverse audiences. With specialties in issues management, crisis communications, media relations, stakeholder engagement, and more, Alyson's work is grounded in evidence and supported by evaluation, leading to award-winning recognition from the CPRS, IABC and CASE.
As CEO of Monogram Communications, Alyson's expertise drives the agency's success in creating impactful communication strategies. Her comprehensive skill set includes social media strategy, project management, event management, website and intranet management, and communications measurement. Alyson's dedication to excellence, innovation, and collaboration ensures the delivery of strategic campaigns that achieve organizations' goals while making a lasting impact in the ever-evolving landscape of public relations and communications.
