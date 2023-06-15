Submit Release
Wawanesa Customer Satisfaction Ranked #1 in California

J.D. Power ranks Wawanesa #1 in customer satisfaction among auto insurers in California for fourth year in a row

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the high-quality service provided to Wawanesa General Insurance (Wawanesa) members, Wawanesa has been awarded “Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in California” for the fourth year in a row.

“Against some of the most challenging market conditions we have ever faced in California, we stayed focused on providing our members with excellent service,” said Chris Henn, President, Wawanesa Insurance. “I want to thank our employees for going the extra mile in service of our members, and achieving this recognition for the fourth year in a row. It is an honor to once again be recognized by our members for the high-quality service we provide.”

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study is based on responses from thousands of California auto insurance customers, collected from January through April 2023. Wawanesa’s industry-leading score in California is 843 on a 1,000-point scale. Wawanesa was also ranked first in California in the categories of Interaction and Price.

Wawanesa Insurance operates in California and Oregon, serving auto and property customers since 1975.

For more information on the J.D. Power study, visit:
https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2023-us-auto-insurance-study

About Wawanesa
Wawanesa Insurance is a direct to consumer insurance company that provides industry-leading customer service in California and Oregon. We are a division of Wawanesa Mutual Insurance, a diversified North American insurer that serves more than two million members today who trust us for their insurance needs and to provide superior claims service. In our commitment to being there for our members when they need us, we are likewise focused on being a positive force in our communities by contributing to charitable organizations at levels well above international benchmarks for excellence in philanthropy. www.wawanesa.com

Media Contacts:
Brad Hartle, Wawanesa Insurance
(844) 946-6282 or media@wawanesa.com


