A & J Duct Cleaning Announces it's New Nonprofit Organization - A & J Second Chances - Providing Scholarships
Introducing A & J Second Chances. An A & J Duct Cleaning NPO: Empowering futures by offering $2000 scholarships for university or trade school.
Building a brighter future, one act of service at a time. A & J Second Chances NPO - public relations for the love of our people and country!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From Los Angeles and Vallejo California comes A & J Duct Cleaning. A local air duct cleaning service company, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new nonprofit organization, A & J Second Chances - providing Americans with scholarships they can use at a university or trade school of their choice!
— Annette Mathis
About A & J Duct Cleaning and Second Chances
Today, A & J Duct Cleaning is proud to say they're not only an air duct cleaning/power washing company. They believe education is the key to unlocking endless possibilities and creating a brighter future for people. That's why they're committed to supporting individuals in their pursuit of higher education or vocational training through the new "A & J Scholarship Award" program, which is served by A & J's nonprofit, A & J Second Chances.
The scholarship was created as a literal second chance for people that have made mistakes. Convicts, high school dropouts, or adults who missed out in any way that want to return to their education are welcome. The A & J Scholarship selection process follows (NSPA) National Scholarship Providers America, certified guidelines for criteria. However, so long as one meets these very inclusive criteria, one will get the same chance at the scholarship as everyone else.
How Much is the Scholarship Award
A & J believes the cost of education can often be a barrier for many talented or deserving individuals. To help break down these barriers, A & J is proud to offer a $2000 scholarship award paid directly to the winner's school of choice. Whether dreaming of attending a university or pursuing a trade-school education, the scholarship can empower anyone to achieve their goals.
Criteria for Scholarship Award
• Must have below a 3.0 High School GPA.
• It’s OK to have not finished High School.
• If getting out of prison, please make the facts clear as it can help win the scholarship.
• Applicants can be of any age.
• Must be a Citizen of the United States.
• Must be able to provide a digital copy of the 1000-word required essay.
• Topic is about: why the applicant deserves to win. Please make clear any fault that led to the need for a second chance.
How to Apply
Applying for the A & J Scholarship Award is simple and accessible to all. Here's what's needed:
1. Visit the official website scholarship page at: https://ajductcleaning.com/scholarship-opportunity/
2. Read Carefully
3. Submit an application before the specified deadline.
A & J Second Chances Commitment
Annette Mathis owner of A & J Second Chances states, "We're committed to ensuring a fair and impartial selection process." The A & J dedicated scholarship committee will review each application thoroughly, taking into consideration the applicant's passion, dedication, and commitment to education. The winner will be announced on the website scholarship page and will be directly contacted to work out all the details. So be sure to include email, phone, and the best contact times.
Join the A & J Mission!
A & J invites individuals, businesses, and communities to join them in supporting the next generation's educational aspirations. Everyone's contributions, donations, and partnerships will allow A & J to expand its reach and provide more deserving individuals with the opportunity to pursue their dreams. Please visit the partner’s page here: https://ajductcleaning.com/scholarship-opportunity/a-j-second-chances-partners-and-contributors-page/
Together, Let's Create Second Chances!
Education has the power to transform lives, and with A & J Second Chances, the aim is to make that transformation possible for as many individuals as possible. A & J believes in the potential of every person to make a positive impact on the world. "By providing a second chance to those that need it, we invest in a brighter future for all." Jeff Mathis - Partner
For more information, updates, and ways to support A & J Second Chances, please visit the website at: https://ajductcleaning.com.
[Contact Information: Annette Mathis - Owner, (323) 787-0788, admin@ajductcleaning.com]
#A&JSecondChances #EmpoweringFutures #ScholarshipProgram #EducationMatters
Annette Mathis
A & J Duct Cleaning
+1 323-787-0788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other