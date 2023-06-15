NEWS

NOTICE: Summer Food Program – Meal Sites for Kids

June 15, 2023

Based on USDA data, 10.2% of all U.S. households were affected by food insecurity at some time in 2021. That’s 13.5 million people, some of whom are children. The rate is higher, at 12.5%, for households with children. For many of these families, summer is a time of food insecurity. That’s because many children in Louisiana receive free or reduced breakfast and lunch during the school year. However, that access is often lost when schools let out for the summer.

The USDA-funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) helps to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. In Louisiana, more than 100 sponsoring organizations participate in the SFSP, including schools, local government agencies, camps, and faith-based and other non-profit community organizations. These sponsors operate Summer Meal sites all over the state for eligible children in their communities. LDAF participates in this effort through the storage and distribution of USDA food allocated for this program. And there’s still time for meal site sponsors to apply for food allocations.

Louisiana has hundreds of summer meal sites where children receive meals and snacks. Sites are located in a variety of safe and supervised settings, including schools, parks, community centers, churches, camps, and migrant centers. In fact, more than 45 summer meal sites are at public libraries in Louisiana. Meals and snacks can be eaten at local sites or on-the-go.

Find a location near you: