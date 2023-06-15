EY Announces Brian Kempisty of Port X Logistics as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award Winner
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Brian Kempisty of Port X Logistics was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Brian was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.
As a New York award winner, Brian is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.
Port X Logistics has made significant strides under Kempisty's visionary leadership, staying true to their pillars of Culture, Service, Tech, and Trucks to work towards needed change in the industry. What sets the company apart is its dedication to changing lives and creating a better industry for all. From humble beginnings, Port X Logistics has established itself as the gold standard in drayage, transloading, and trucking, across both the United States and Canada.
One of the company's primary goals has been to unify a fragmented market and integrate drayage into companies' supply chain solutions. Recognizing the challenges faced during the final mile, Port X Logistics has committed itself to bridging a noticeable gap in the supply chain by delivering exceptional service and embracing cutting-edge technologies.
Port X Logistics extends its heartfelt congratulations to Brian Kempisty on this well-deserved recognition. His leadership, passion, and tireless pursuit of innovation have propelled the company to new heights, transforming the lives of countless individuals and businesses.
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year®. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.
