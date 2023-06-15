Pigeon Shrine Debuts "The Virtual Tableread: Kenopsia," an AI-Driven Horror-Sci-Fi Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering digital content company Pigeon Shrine today announces the launch of "The Virtual Tableread: Kenopsia." This innovative horror-sci-fi podcast, performed entirely by artificial intelligence, offers a distinctive and immersive listening experience. "The Virtual Tableread: Kenopsia" charts the intense journey of Rose, a woman trapped in a chilling pocket dimension, confronted by unseen horrors. Armed with her wits and bravery, she navigates this threatening landscape in a struggle for survival.
This project is brought to life under the direction of executive producers Charley McDougall, Jamie Mcleod-Ross, and Steve Moseley. Writer-producer Tom Paton collaborates with producers Nicole Bartlett, Max Sweiry, Alvin Adams, Frank Corbie, and Mark Woodyatt, to produce this enthralling narrative.
Tom Paton, CEO of Pigeon Shrine, highlighted the company's approach to this unique project: "At Pigeon Shrine, our aim is to use AI as a catalyst for job creation within the media sector. The way we've chosen to produce this show represents a key step in recognizing and securing the crucial role of human creativity in the rapidly evolving landscape of entertainment."
"The Virtual Tableread" is an anthology series. Its next instalment, "Compliant," is set for release following the run of "Kenopsia." Pigeon Shrine is also preparing to launch additional AI-centric podcast shows that delve into the intriguing intersection of technology and creativity. Subscribers of Pigeon Shrine Plus can gain early access to all this content, and binge new blocks of "The Virtual Tableread" as they are released, by subscribing on Apple.
About Pigeon Shrine
Pigeon Shrine is a forward-thinking production company committed to crafting original and inclusive content that challenges conventional narratives. By partnering with Empire Studio and leveraging synth-assisted production, Pigeon Shrine is continuously redefining storytelling within the film industry.
About Empire Studio
Empire Studio, a renowned film production company, champions creativity and artistic vision. The company collaborates with talented filmmakers, bringing unique stories to life through cutting-edge filmmaking techniques.
Alvin Adams
This project is brought to life under the direction of executive producers Charley McDougall, Jamie Mcleod-Ross, and Steve Moseley. Writer-producer Tom Paton collaborates with producers Nicole Bartlett, Max Sweiry, Alvin Adams, Frank Corbie, and Mark Woodyatt, to produce this enthralling narrative.
Tom Paton, CEO of Pigeon Shrine, highlighted the company's approach to this unique project: "At Pigeon Shrine, our aim is to use AI as a catalyst for job creation within the media sector. The way we've chosen to produce this show represents a key step in recognizing and securing the crucial role of human creativity in the rapidly evolving landscape of entertainment."
"The Virtual Tableread" is an anthology series. Its next instalment, "Compliant," is set for release following the run of "Kenopsia." Pigeon Shrine is also preparing to launch additional AI-centric podcast shows that delve into the intriguing intersection of technology and creativity. Subscribers of Pigeon Shrine Plus can gain early access to all this content, and binge new blocks of "The Virtual Tableread" as they are released, by subscribing on Apple.
About Pigeon Shrine
Pigeon Shrine is a forward-thinking production company committed to crafting original and inclusive content that challenges conventional narratives. By partnering with Empire Studio and leveraging synth-assisted production, Pigeon Shrine is continuously redefining storytelling within the film industry.
About Empire Studio
Empire Studio, a renowned film production company, champions creativity and artistic vision. The company collaborates with talented filmmakers, bringing unique stories to life through cutting-edge filmmaking techniques.
Alvin Adams
Pigeon Shrine
info@pigeonshrine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram