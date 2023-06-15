Prepared Flour Mixes Market to Witness Growth of US$ 17,456.01 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prepared flour mixes market was valued at USD 13,729.89 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17,456.01 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for convenience foods, rising consumer concern for their health, and the desire for a wide variety of flavors are likely to fuel a large increase in the prepared flour mixes market over the next several years. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% between 2023 and 2031, driven by the introduction of new and inventive products, particularly in the gluten-free and inspired by international cuisine categories. For instance, in April 2021, Blue Diamond Growers expanded its range of baking mixes and single-serve dessert cups produced with almond flour. Almond, rice, and tapioca flour are used to make the gluten- and dairy-free Tasty Little Cup goods from Blue Diamond, which are alternatives to the conventional mug cake.
According to an analysis by Astute Analytica, 58% of consumers worldwide are willing to spend extra for meals that are seen to be healthier. Additionally, prepared flour mixes devoid of gluten have been developed as a result of the active search for gluten-free goods by 40% of consumers.
The rising desire for different flavors is another trend propelling the market. Products like spice blends and mixes inspired by international cuisine have been developed in response to consumer demand for novel and intriguing flavor characteristics. According to data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there has been a marked increase in demand for flour in the US. The growth in home baking and cooking, which has caused a commensurate rise in demand for prepared flour mixes, is driving this increase in demand.
Bread Mixes Generated a Valuation of US$ 4,547.41 Million
The bread mixes segment dominated the prepared flour mixes market, accounting for a 39.04% market share in 2022 and generating US$ 4,547.41 million in revenue. The expansion of this market segment is due to the increased demand for bread bases in the pizza sector. Bread mixes are different from the usual flour used in bread manufacturing and have a high nutritional value, enhancing both health and flavor. As it already includes the correct proportions of ingredients and needs yeast and water for production, bread mix is a perfect alternative to bread flour. The advantages of bread mixes, including their consistent quality, effective use of flour, and speedy production are fostering market expansion.
Bakery Shop and Household Mainly Utilize Prepared Flour Mixes
The bakery segment held the highest share of 52.23% and generated a revenue of US$ 6,083.51 million in 2022, and it will continue to keep this position throughout the forecast period. This growth is due to the increased demand for bakery products such as bread, pastries, cakes, and muffins.
Due to a sharp rise in home baking during the pandemic, the household segment is also growing significantly. For instance, according to the Institute of Food Technologists in Chicago, in 2020, the most popular recipes on the internet were for banana bread, pancakes, pizza dough, brownies, crepes, meatloaf, French breakfast, lasagna, and cheesecake. Another study conducted by experts at Kansas State University found that by October 2020, 70% of American homes would serve as the primary location for food preparation for 80% of meals.
Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Prepared Flour Mix Market
With an anticipated contribution of over 23% to the worldwide market, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as the most attractive market globally.
The region's rising working-class population has increased demand for prepared flour mixes and other convenience items. As of 2022, there were 430 million people in India and 781 million people in China in the region's working class. The prepared flour mix market is expanding owing to this population's rising need for convenience foods.
The region's expanding middle class is also anticipated to number 1.75 billion people by 2025, which will increase demand for prepared flour mixes. Countries like China and India, which have sizable populations and expanding economies, have seen a trend toward urbanization and a rise in disposable income, which has fueled demand for prepackaged flour mixes and other convenience meals. Investments in the food sector are also helping the market to thrive, especially since the middle class in the region continues to expand.
Companies Profile
Among the leading market participants are ADM, CSM, Zeelandia, Puratos, and Prima Flour. In order to aid in digestion, businesses are developing unique raw materials, sourcing them from remote locations, and adding probiotic bacteria. For instance, in Jan 2023, Good Flour Corp. declared that create Patty Cakes, a kid-friendly protein pancake and waffle mix.
Other Strategies Adopted by the Key Players
• In March 2023, the Canadian Rice Company, which owns Dainty Rice, announced a cutting-edge line of gluten-free baking mixes. The new Dainty Gluten Free Baking Mixes include pronounceable ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives in order to produce a straightforward but delectable result.
• In Nov 2022, A gluten-free muffin mix made from recycled ingredients has been released as a collaboration between two Bay Region firms. The product is manufactured using recycled oat milk flour from Renewal Mill and organic date sugar prepared from dried and crushed kentichi dates that were formerly thrown out.
• In May 2021, Maria and Ricardo's, a baker of high-quality, nutritious, and delicious tortillas, announced the launch of Almond Flour KETO Tortillas in support of consumers wishing to enjoy simple-to-prepare dishes while also adhering to a KETO, gluten-free, or Low Carb diet.
