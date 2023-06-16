Former Black Panther Party Leader Turned Global Diversity Consultant Pens Memoir on Police Brutality and Human Rights
Die Standing by Elmer Dixon of Seattle Highlights Mission to Continue the Struggle for Human Rights, includes Foreword by Black Panther Party Leader Bobby Seale
I would rather die standing than live on my knees, I declared at age 17 in 1968, staring into the coffin of Lil' Bobby Hutton, a Black Panther Party member killed by police. I became a revolutionary.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- His image—holding a rifle on the steps of the Washington state capitol building—is one of the most iconic photographs from the Black Power movement.
— Elmer Dixon, author of Die Standing
Back in 1968, Elmer Dixon co-founded the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panther Party to provide armed patrols to protect Black people from police beatings and killings.
More than a half-century later, Dixon is a popular diversity, equity, and inclusion consultant for companies, organizations and universities around the world.
Now he’s sharing his remarkable story in DIE STANDING: From Black Panther Party Revolutionary to Global Diversity Consultant by Elmer Dixon, with forewords by former Black Panther Party Chairman Bobby Seale and David Walsh, a former police sergeant in Dublin, Ireland.
The book will be released in hardcover, paperback and eBook on June 16, 2023, for the Juneteenth holiday from Two Sisters Writing & Publishing®.
The public is invited to meet Dixon and purchase autographed copies of DIE STANDING at a book signing event at historic Washington Hall, 153 14th Avenue,Seattle, Washington, 98122, on Friday, June 16th, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
The event is free and will include a screening of the documentary film, Seattle Black Panther: Fight for Justice and Freedom, produced by Rick DuPree, Elmer Dixon, his brother Aaron Dixon and Marques DuPree.
Elmer Dixon, president of Executive Diversity Services, is a highly respected figure in the struggle for freedom and justice, having dedicated his life to defending the rights of the oppressed. He is a sought-after speaker and consultant in the field of diversity, equity, and inclusion, having worked with companies, government agencies, and educational institutions around the world. His TEDx Talk at the University of Tulsa will be broadcast soon.
Today’s headlines are filled with harm and violence towards the Black community, with young Ralph Yarl, who was shot for ringing the wrong doorbell, being the most recent. And as Black liberation is being more heavily centered in cinema and television (Judas and the Black Messiah, Dear Mama featuring Tupac Shakur’s mother and prominent Black Panther member Afeni Shakur, and Dave Chappelle citing the famous photo of Elmer Dixon on the Washington capitol steps with his gun and lieutenants), this memoir is a timely addition to the conversation for how people can lead by Elmer’s example to inspire collective change in systemic oppressions impacting marginalized communities every day.
In DIE STANDING, Dixon shares his personal journey from growing up in Seattle's Central District to co-founding the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panther Party and becoming a prominent voice in the ongoing struggle for human rights.
Dixon also offers insights and practical advice on how to lead efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace. His book is a valuable resource for anyone interested in creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace and world.
“The world is a better place because of the work that Elmer Dixon did as a Black Panther Party leader on the streets and in our communities, and today in corporate boardrooms and on university stages around the world,” writes Black Panther Party Co-Founder Bobby Seale in the foreword. “I hope that by reading this book, people everywhere will emulate his mission and his model to take action to create a more just world for all.”
