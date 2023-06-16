Kids On Stage of Maury County and BenchFly Partner to Launch Revolutionary Virtual STE(A)M Challenge Model

This new model empowers students by enabling them to explore diverse career opportunities, connect with industry mentors, and enhance problem-solving skills.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids On Stage of Maury County, a longstanding education nonprofit, has joined forces with BenchFly, a leading provider of asynchronous video feedback, to introduce an innovative industry-education virtual STE(A)M challenge model. This collaborative effort aims to empower students by enabling them to explore diverse career opportunities, connect with industry mentors, and enhance their critical-thinking and problem-solving skills.

The new initiative, called Kids On Stage Challenges, offers a unique educational experience that connects students with real-world mentors while engaging in career-pathway challenges. Kids On Stage Challenges are designed to inspire the next generation of critical thinkers and problem solvers. By creating engaging and fun connections with real companies and mentors, this program seeks to bridge the industry-education gap.

"Kids On Stage has been dedicated to serving Maury County for over 20 years, contributing over four million dollars in philanthropic support to the local school system during that time," stated Dr. Ryan B. Jackson, Executive Director of Kids On Stage. "We are thrilled to expand our scope and reach all students, regardless of their educational background, through our innovative and enjoyable learning model. What's even more remarkable is that it is completely free for all students!"

In the coming year, Kids On Stage plans to offer 10 week-long, industry-sponsored, challenges powered by BenchFly. Developed in partnership with the National Science Foundation, BenchFly drives collaboration between students and the professionals they will one day become. “We are thrilled to work with a forward-thinking organization like Kids on Stage to bring opportunities to students, families, and businesses across Maury County” exclaimed Dr. Alan Marnett, CEO of BenchFly.

The first challenge, sponsored by global filtration giant PARKER, will commence this summer. Through these challenges, students will gain hands-on experience while collaborating with industry leaders, enhancing their problem-solving abilities, and gaining valuable insights into potential career paths.

"I am excited to participate in Kids On Stage Challenges because it provides an opportunity for children to engage with science, engineering, and technology in a fun and interactive way," said Tyrone Wells, Jr, PhD Laboratory Manager at PARKER. "By working alongside local industry leaders and partners, children can develop their problem-solving skills and gain valuable insights into potential career paths. It's inspiring to see local businesses investing in the next generation of professionals, and I look forward to being a part of this collaborative and innovative environment."

Kids On Stage of Maury County is proud to be supported by its dedicated board of directors, several of whom will sponsor their own unique virtual STE(A)M challenges throughout the year. "We are not only inspired by the depth and breadth of our board, but also their commitment to connecting with and supporting students on their journey to become better thinkers and problem solvers," expressed Wes Oberholzer, CEO of Smelter Service Corp and Board Chair at Kids On Stage.

The Kids On Stage board of directors comprises Smelter Service Corp, LEE Company, McEwen Group, First Farmers, Maury Regional, Columbia Machine Works, Landmark Tile, BMC Metals, and TN Distilling.

To learn more about Kids On Stage of Maury County, please visit www.kosmc.org. For more information about BenchFly, please visit www.benchfly.com.

