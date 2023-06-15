Submit Release
Take part in Moldovan Digital Forum on 15-17 June at Tekwill Expo

The Delegation of the European Union to Moldova invites everyone to attend the Moldovan Digital Forum that takes place on 15-17 June at Tekwill Expo, Chisinau.

The event will be of interest to those interested in digital transformation, technological innovation and artificial intelligence.

The latest trends in the digital sphere will be discussed by foreign and local experts and businesspeople.

The event is organised by the National Association of ICT Companies (ATIC), under the auspices of the Moldovan Prime Minister. The summit is funded by the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova, USAID, Sweden, UK, Germany and Switzerland.

