Versasec and Giesecke+Devrient Announce Technology Partnership, Uniting Leading Authentication Solutions
MUNICH, GERMANY, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, a global leader in identity and access management solutions, and Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a global security technology group, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This exciting alliance brings together Versasec’s award winning credential management system with G+D’s StarSign® authentication solutions.
Versasec and Giesecke+Devrient Announce Technology Partnership, Uniting Leading Authentication Solutions
In an increasingly digital landscape, protecting physical and digital assets is more critical than ever before for any business. With sophisticated phishing and hacking methods targeting enterprises every day, it’s imperative to have robust solutions in place to safeguard the identities of employees and customers.
The partnership of Versasec and G+D empowers businesses to streamline their authentication processes, reduce operational costs, and bolster security against emerging threats by providing end-user clients more options for their authentication devices. . With Versasec and G+D’s joint product offering, organizations can now enjoy a seamless and comprehensive solution that enhances their overall security posture, strengthens compliance, and elevates user experiences.
“We are thrilled to work closer with Giesecke+Devrient and combine our respective technologies,” said Joakim Thorén, CEO and Founder of Versasec. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class identity and access management solutions to our customers. By integrating our credential management system with G+D’s trusted authentication solutions, we are confident that we can address the evolving needs of organizations and provide them with a powerful, secure, and user-friendly authentication experience.”
“G+D has a passion for client-centric innovative security solutions that safeguard critical industrial sectors for over 170 years. This means not only offering the most impactful products for secure authentication, but also selecting the best delivery platforms and channels for the same. The partnership with Versasec in serving the identity market for safe, secure and frictionless authentication services exemplifies our commitment,” said Majid Fazeli, Enterprise Channel Sales Director at G+D. “We believe Versasec’s relentless pursuit of excellence in combination with G+D’s authentication products will serve the market well in the transition to standards-based, phishing-resistant authentication initiatives.”
About Giesecke+Devrient
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global leader in secure technologies, providing solutions for payment, connectivity, identities, and digital infrastructures. With over 160 years of expertise, G+D delivers innovative and trusted solutions that enable businesses and governments to securely manage and protect identities, transactions, and data.
About Versasec
The Versasec award-winning software is used by companies of all sizes to fulfill their ever-evolving cybersecurity strategies. Versasec provides the necessary orchestration to automate and manage the multiple Identity and Access Management (IAM) system, providing organizations a secure hub for their IAM solution providers: certificate authorities, user directories, HSM’s, credentials, and more. Versasec credential management system, vSEC:CMS, is available on-prem, and as a managed service through vSEC:CLOUD with premium support. Versasec supports the most number of credentials in the market, covering the latest modern authenticators and technologies such as PIV/PKI, FIDO, virtual, and physical credentials, as well as RFID for secure access control. Trusted by organizations and corporations worldwide, Versasec serves the public and private sectors in government, defense, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more. Versasec is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Gabriela PERALTA
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
info@versasec.com