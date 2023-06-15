SMELLY CAT AR Combines Web3 with Augmented Reality
Join the Feline-Inspired Augmented Reality game . The SMELLY CAT AR Token is currently available for presale at a 50% discount.
Introducing the "SMELLY CAT AR" Presale: Join the Feline-Inspired Augmented Reality game being released on all platforms. The SMELLY CAT AR Token is currently available for presale at a 50% discount.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrilled to announce the presale of the "Smelly Cat AR" (SCAR) token, a groundbreaking crypto that will revolutionize the world of feline-inspired digital assets. As an integral part of the "Smelly Cat AR" ecosystem, the SCAR token offers enthusiasts and investors an opportunity to participate in the exciting growth of this innovative augmented reality game.
The "Smelly Cat AR" presale began on June 8, and will run until July 8.. During this exclusive presale period, early supporters will have the chance to acquire SCAR tokens at a special discounted price (50% off), providing them with a unique investment opportunity. These tokens will play a pivotal role within the "Smelly Cat AR" game, allowing users to unlock rare and exclusive virtual cats, purchase in-game items, and participate in unique experiences available only to token holders. SCAR token holders will also be able to attend live (in-person) events by using the SCAR token as a ticket for entry. Additionally, SCAR token holders will be able to virtually attend events exclusive to SCAR holders.
By combining the power of blockchain technology with the charm of feline-themed augmented reality, the "Smelly Cat Token" offers a new level of engagement and value for both players and investors. It presents a decentralized and transparent ecosystem, where users can securely trade, collect, and interact with virtual assets while enjoying the captivating world of "Smelly Cat AR."
About "Smelly Cat Token":
"Smelly Cat AR" (SCAR) is a cryptocurrency associated with the "Smelly Cat AR" augmented reality game. SCAR tokens serve as the digital currency within the game ecosystem, allowing users to acquire exclusive virtual cats, purchase in-game items, and participate in unique experiences. SCAR leverages blockchain technology to provide a decentralized and transparent platform for users to securely trade and interact with virtual assets.
Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
