Nutrition Response Testing® Workshop in New York City to Introduce Holistic Practitioners to N.R.T. ®
UNS Inc., is pleased to announce its upcoming workshop in East Elmhurst, New York, on June 24. at New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott,NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UNS Inc., the only training center for the original Nutrition Response Testing method developed by Dr. Freddie Ulan, is pleased to announce its upcoming workshop in East Elmhurst, New York, on June 24. at New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott, located at 102-05 Ditmars Blvd., East Elmhurst, New York.
The workshop is sponsored by Bahan Consulting, an independent company established to provide educational opportunities to practitioners on the use of whole food and herbal supplementation.
This 8-hour seminar is led by Nutrition Response Testing Clinical Master, Cori Stern D.C. For the past 13 years, Dr. Stern has been training practitioners all over the U.S. to implement Nutrition Response Testing in their practice.
Nutrition Response Testing is a non-invasive system of analyzing the body through the autonomic nervous system to determine the underlying causes of health issues.
Some of the topics covered in this seminar include:
• How to improve your clinical precision with nutritional support for better health results
• How to quickly identify the root cause of health issues
• How to prioritize treatment
• How to increase patient compliance for optimal results
• How to detect and resolve the five main barriers to healing
• How to increase your ability to run a stress free, high-income, cash practice with no insurance or managed care hassles
The seminar has something for practitioners new to Nutrition Response Testing, as well as those who are already familiar with the technique.
D.C.s who attend qualify for 8 hours of Continuing Education credits (CE) administered by Northeast College of Health Sciences. (Northeast College)
"We are thrilled to bring this exclusive workshop to New York City," said Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO of UNS Inc. "Our goal is to provide practitioners with the necessary tools and knowledge to bring effective natural solutions to their patients and build a successful holistic practice.”
Registration for the workshop is now open. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the event landing page at https://unsinc.info/events/june-24-east-elmhurst-ny/ to secure their spot. Early registration is advised, as limited spaces are available.
About UNS Inc.:
UNS Inc. is the leading holistic practice builder in the USA. We train holistic practitioners in Nutrition Response Testing and support them with practice management training and consulting, so that they can reach and help more people and create successful holistic practices. The goal is to change the current healthcare paradigm from one based on disease and symptom management through drugs and surgery to one based on nutrition and other holistic methods.
Nutrition Response Testing and N.R.T. are registered service marks owned by Freddie Ulan.
