Splash Beverage Group Expands Distribution in Eastern US

/EIN News/ --



Agreements with Brown Distributing in Virginia and Maine’s Pine State Beverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has broadened its growing distribution coverage. In Central Virginia, Splash has expanded its existing partnership with Brown Distributing, in which Brown will now add TapouT and Pulpoloco to its portfolio of beverages. In addition, Splash announced a partnership with Pine State Beverage, covering the majority of the state of Maine. The two companies have entered into distribution agreements for two of Splash's top-selling brands, Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco.

Known for its commitment to delivering superior products to its consumers, Brown Distributing has been a staple in the Virginia beverage market since 1919. With the addition of TapouT and Pulpoloco to its portfolio, Brown Distributing is excited to offer even more high-quality and innovative products to its customers. Pine State Beverage, headquartered in Gardiner, Maine, has been a leading distributor of premium beverages for over 80 years, with a reputation for excellent customer service and a deep understanding of the market. The company has grown over the years and is one of New England’s leaders in the marketing and distribution of beverage products with a customer base that is over 2000 strong and growing among retailers, restaurants, venues and special event operators.

"Partnering with Brown Distributing and Pine State Beverage are fantastic opportunities for Splash Beverage Group," said Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group. “This supports our discussion in our April update ... we continue to add distribution and retail in our universe. The better our coverage, the more retail chains will authorize our products. The authorizations don’t happened overnight, as I’ve described, but agreements like these are very important as we fill in coverage and increase availability.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.