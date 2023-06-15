Mango Power M launches as an all-in-one, “plug-and-play” Whole-Home Backup Energy System
The “plug-and-play” Mango Power M deals away with complicated add-ons for a truly single and powerful whole-home backup supportUNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mango Power, one of the most watched brands in the energy storage space, has announced the launch of its new Mango Power M, an all-in-one energy system for the entire home with a built-in 12kW continuous inverter, up to 80,000Wh of top-notch CATL Battery capacity as backup, built-in Auto Generator Start (AGS) for generator input without the need of extra parts, as well as in-built 200A breakers, 240V split-phase direct output, and up to 9.6kW of EV charging capacity. The system is suited for customers looking for a one-stop solution that can powerfully provide with energy their homes, no matter while using solar, grid, generator, or other input systems.
The Mango Power M can provide seamless power backup for the entire house from different energy sources at any time thanks to the built-in M Hybrid Inverter. Its 12 kW continuous inverter and 24 kW peak is able to draw energy from any source, including generators, solar, and others, adapting to every scenario by using a single smart power system. Stacking up to 10,120kW, it is also able to power businesses too. It has both AC and DC couple, working both with new and existing solar systems, eliminating extra accessories to retrofit the installation. This impressive power coupled with battery capacity that ranges from 15 to 80 kWh thanks to interchangeable CATL battery packs, means that any outage is fully covered with solid backup. And with high efficiency, thanks to the 18kW of solar production capability, enabling more savings through solar energy. To top it off, the 9.6kW EV Charging makes it possible to use the same system to power vehicles at home.
One of the things that makes the Mango Power M most special is the many built-in components that in other systems are used separately, generating a much easier installation and strong savings without the need of purchasing extra components. Typically, a whole-home power system takes 8 hours or more to install, thanks to the all-in-one approach, the Mango Power M only takes 4 hours to finish installation. The Mango Power M has a built-in AGS for generators inside the system, able to load energy from the device in a smart way when there are outages. It also has 2x built-in 200A breakers and built-in 240V split-phase direct output without the need for an extra autotransformer. This ultimate output capacity means that heavy appliances, such as air conditioners, well pumps, electric dryers and others are fully supported by the Mango Power M right out of the box.
At Mango Power, guaranteeing the safety of products is the utmost priority. That’s why the brand only works with the best suppliers in the industry. The battery packs, which operate in a modular way for easy change or upgrade, contain CATL LFP battery cells that provide a higher efficiency and high temperature resilience. The Mango Power M withstands temperatures from -20 degrees Celsius all the way to 60 degrees. It has a 10-year warranty with responsive customer service. The Mango Power M also has added safety features, such as a built-in RSD Transmitter and AFCI setup that improve the safety of electrical systems and help prevent potential. It also is able to intelligently control the load and the electricity distribution, allowing for energy to flow to the most important places and eliminating inefficient allocations.
