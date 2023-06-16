THORLO and Tennis Star J.J. Wolf Announce New Partnership

U.S. performance sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of American tennis champ J.J. Wolf

STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THORLO, producer of cushioned socks for over 40 years, is proud to announce a sock sponsorship with American Tennis Champion J.J. Wolf. This collaboration brings together two American names, known for their passion and commitment to excellence. Together, Wolf and THORLO represent exceptional American talent in the sporting world.

As a brand rooted in American craftsmanship and the original makers of padded socks, THORLO provides durable and protective footwear for all. Through decades of engineering and attention to detail, they have earned the trust of top sports professionals, everyday athletes, and everyone in between.

J.J. Wolf, a rising tennis champion, has captured worldwide attention with his remarkable skills and achievements on the court. He graduated from Ohio State University in 2019 as the #1 ranked collegiate tennis player in the U.S. He has since received 6 Challenger Tour Titles, has a career-ranking high of #39, is #8 American ATP Player, and is currently in the top 50 players worldwide.

Through this sponsorship, THORLO aims to bring awareness to the importance of wearing protective socks for tennis players of all levels. Properly cushioned socks enhance performance, durability, and comfort by reducing pain caused by rapid movements and increasing endurance on and off the court.

"We are looking forward to joining forces with J.J. Wolf,” said Martin Lieberman, CEO of Lamour Group, which owns the THORLO brand. “THORLO's priority is to provide the ultimate solution for your feet, and by partnering with J.J. we can further our commitment to athletes by sharing the importance of wearing socks engineered to meet your specific needs."

About THORLO:

THORLO is an esteemed American manufacturer from North Carolina established in 1980 with a legacy of engineering cushioned socks for every activity. Threading care and human-first design into every stitch, they are devoted to making everyone's feet feel unstoppable.

Visit www.thorlo.com for more information.

About Topnotch Management:

Topnotch Management (TNM) is a sports management agency headquartered in Cleveland, OH, specializing in world-class representation, service, and event management across the tennis, pickleball, squash and soccer industries.

Visit www.topnotchmanagement.com for more information.