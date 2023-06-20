VetStem Cell Therapy Helps Dog Recover from Cruciate Ligament Injury

Sadie

Sadie, a Pitbull, received VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery for an injured cruciate ligament.

Sadie has fully recovered after her surgery and stem cell therapy.” — Sadie's Owner

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sadie, a Pitbull, was seven years old when she injured her left knee. After a visit to her family veterinarian, it was determined that Sadie tore her left rear cruciate ligament. Unfortunately, cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most common reasons for hind limb lameness, pain, and subsequent knee arthritis in dogs. Sadie was referred to a veterinary orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kim Carlson of Lenity Vet Specialists and Emergency Care, and surgical repair was recommended in conjunction with VetStem Cell Therapy.

Dr. Carlson, a board-certified veterinary surgeon, has been utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy since 2007 and has provided this service to nearly 300 patients. When used in conjunction with surgery, VetStem Cell Therapy can improve and expedite healing while reducing inflammation and pain and minimizing the formation of scar tissue. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Carlson collected a sample of fat tissue from Sadie’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory where technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Two doses were prepared and shipped to Dr. Carlson for injection and the rest of Sadie’s cells were put into cryopreservation for potential future use. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Sadie received an injection of her own stem cells into her injured knee as well as an intravenous injection.

According to her owner, Sadie recovered well from her procedures and was able to get back to her active lifestyle. He stated, “Sadie has fully recovered after her surgery and stem cell therapy. She is a healthy and active dog. She is running and does not limp. Thanks!”

Unfortunately, cruciate ligament rupture is a common injury in large breed dogs, though it can affect dogs of all breeds and sizes. While surgery will help to stabilize the knee joint, it cannot completely restore normal joint anatomy and function, and all dogs will develop some degree of arthritis as a result of the injury. Additionally, according to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, 40-60% of dogs who injure one cruciate ligament will go on to injure the other cruciate ligament in the future.

VetStem Cell Therapy has been successfully used in thousands of animals for the treatment of arthritis. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. Though VetStem Cell Therapy will not cure arthritis, it can help to slow progression of the disease and reduce symptoms, thereby improving quality of life. VetStem has the ability to cryopreserve each patient’s stem cells for the duration of their life, allowing them to receive multiple treatments as needed. Learn more at www.VetStem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

