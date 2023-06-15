Space investment tracker launched at New York summit

New York, Paris, Montreal, Yokohama, Sydney, June 14, 2023

The role of space capabilities in environmental monitoring and the battle against climate change was stressed again during the Secure World Forum’s Summit for Space Sustainability in New York this week. Whether for measuring greenhouse gas emissions, monitoring coastal erosion, tracking wildfires, or predicting moisture levels in the soil, satellites are a keystone of present and future climate change monitoring and adaptation efforts. In particular, the event highlighted the growing involvement of commercial space companies in measuring the effects of climate change or acting as a fact-checkers for Environmental Social Governance (ESG) commitments. Many of these companies have developed and launched their satellite capabilities recently, thanks to private capital raised on the space financing market.

Clearly, the space financing marketplace has grown at an outstanding pace in recent years, with many private investors taking an unprecedented interest in space startups and backing innovative ventures across the industry, from broadband and EO constellations to augmented analytics services, launchers, Human spaceflight, and many others.

Hence, during the New York event, leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm Euroconsult, which specializes in the space sector and satellite-enabled verticals, launched its new Financing and Transactions Database, which aims to equip investors, governments and wider stakeholders with the means of tracking financing flows, active players (investors and funding recipients) and business models via a comprehensive dashboard. The value for those accessing the comprehensive data platform will include the ability to quickly identify high-potential space start-ups attracting the most interest, track competitor activity, define financial strategies, analyze the health of different technological segments or geographical regions, access detailed market intelligence on recent mergers and acquisitions and much more.

The database is divided into two parts, with the first listing funding operations, such as private equity operations, debt, grants, SPAC (special purpose acquisition companies) mergers and IPOs (initial public offerings) along with related investment value, all searchable by filters including company activity, satellite application, investors, and country. The second part focuses on mergers and acquisition operations, again with a host of user-friendly search filters.

Euroconsult CEO Pacome Revillon stated: “This week has seen a topical focus on the ability of satellite technology to support Earth in yet another innovative method, through verifying and reinforcing the impact of corporations’ ESG commitments. Such information is proving valuable for investors around the world as they decide which companies and business verticals to invest in”.

“As space data demonstrates value for investors across all sectors, Euroconsult is launching a database that seeks to inform, educate and save time for those specifically building space sector investment portfolios. The platform already details over 2000 financing operations and around 120 transactions that we have been tracking since 2020, all in one place. As the space sector becomes increasingly attractive to investors due to its growing contribution to the economy and environment, this tool will be key for staying ahead of the curve and applying due diligence on space financing decisions.”

Following a historical investment spike of $16.5 billion into space technology and services in 2021, driven by a post-covid euphoria that witnessed a flurry of SPAC mergers and other space-related investment shifts, last year saw a strong reduction in value, down to $10 billion. This was due to saturation of the market by supply, disappointing financial results of publicly-listed emerging space companies, and the deteriorating economic context including the invasion of Ukraine and the implementation of financial measures to mitigate the long-term impact of the pandemic

However, so far this year there are signs of recovery, with investments up by 29% year on year at the end of the first quarter. The ongoing dynamics of this fast-evolving sector will be captured in Euroconsult’s database and updated on a monthly basis, as the commercial space economy continues to represent an attractive investment opportunity, with the market predicted to surpass the trillion-dollar mark in the coming years.

Euroconsult’s Financing and Transactions database will be updated monthly and can be accessed now on the company’s website: https://digital-platform.euroconsult-ec.com/product/space-market-monitoring/

About the Database

A detailed index comprised of two parts:

● Space funding operations containing publicly disclosed funding operations, including equity investments, debt operations, IPOs, SPAC mergers, common stock sales, and government grants.

● Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) including publicly disclosed mergers and acquisitions operations of private and publicly listed companies (excluding SPAC mergers operations) and company branches.

About Euroconsult

The Euroconsult Group is the leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm specialized in the space sector and satellite enabled verticals. Privately owned and fully independent, we have forty years of experience providing first-class strategic consulting, developing comprehensive market intelligence programs, organizing executive-level annual summits and training programs for the satellite industry. We accompany private companies and government entities in strategic decision making, providing end-to-end consulting services, from project strategy definition to implementation, bringing data-led perspectives on the most critical issues. We help our clients understand their business environment and provide them with the tools they need to make informed decisions and develop their business. The Euroconsult Group is trusted by 1,200 clients in over 60 countries and is headquartered in France, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. www.euroconsult-ec.com