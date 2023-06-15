ASPRS Workshops at the 2023 Esri User Conference

Baton Rouge, LA June 14, 2023: ASPRS is pleased to announce that two of our most popular Technical Workshops will be offered in-person at the 2023 ESRI User Conference in San Diego.

Registration for any one of the ASPRS workshops includes a free In Person pass to the Esri User Conference!

• Get your complimentary Esri Conference pass using the coupon code provided on your workshop registration receipt.

• Your Esri UC badge will be required to gain access to the ASPRS Workshops on-site.

Each 4-hour workshop will be offered twice; once on Saturday, July 8 and again on Sunday, July 9. Attendees will receive 4 Professional Development Hours (PDH) for each workshop attended.

WORKSHOP 1

Applying the 2023 ASPRS Positional Accuracy Standards and Guidelines to Imagery and

Elevation Data

Instructor: Dr. Qassim Abdullah, Vice-President and Chief Scientist, Woolpert, Chair, ASPRS Positional Accuracy Standards Working Group

The ASPRS Positional Accuracy Standard for Geospatial Data is widely used throughout the geospatial industry as the benchmark for positional accuracy and data quality reporting. In 2023, ASPRS is releasing the 2nd Edition of the Standard with significant changes to address evolving technologies. Significant changes in the 2023 release include:

1. Elimination of references to the 95% confidence level as an accuracy measure.

2. Relaxation of the accuracy requirement for ground control and checkpoints.

3. Consideration of survey checkpoint accuracy when computing final product accuracy.

4. Removal of the pass/fail requirement for Vegetated Vertical Accuracy (VVA) for lidar data.

5. Increase of the minimum number of checkpoints required for product accuracy assessment from twenty (20) to thirty (30).

6. Introduction of a new term, “three-dimensional positional accuracy.”

In addition, Guidelines and Best Practice Addendums are being added for:

1. Reporting of Positional Accuracy and Data Quality

2. Field Surveying of Ground Control and Checkpoints

3. Mapping with Photogrammetry

4. Mapping with Lidar

5. Mapping with UAS

More GIS users are now able to produce high-accuracy mapping products from their own imagery and lidar data. More GIS users are employing 2D and 3D remotely sensed data in applications for location-based services, analysis, and decision-making. Understanding data quality and accuracy is a key to success!

Esri is developing a free, web-based Accuracy Assessment Tool that can be used by data providers and data recipients alike to perform quality assurance and reporting in compliance with 2023 ASPRS Positional Accuracy Standard. Workshop attendees will be introduced to the Esri tool with a variety of high-resolution UAS, airborne, and satellite imagery and lidar datasets.

Attendee Requirements: laptop computer with wireless internet capability.

Saturday, July 8, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

Sunday, July 9, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

WORKSHOP 2

Preparation for ASPRS Certification

Instructor: Dr. Youssef Kaddoura, Geomatics Specialist, University of Florida, Fort Lauderdale Research & Education Center, Chair, ASPRS Early Career Professionals Council

The ASPRS Certification Program provides Professional and Technologist Level credentialing in Photogrammetry, GIS, Remote Sensing, Lidar, and UAS Mapping. These credentials are often referenced in state and federal procurements for geospatial data acquisition contracts. Acquiring ASPRS Certification can be an important career enhancement and an advantage when seeking employment in the geospatial industry.

This workshop explains the requirements for ASPRS Certification and outlines the application and examination process. The workshop also provides a guide to and overview of knowledge areas (general geospatial, as well as domain-specific) comprising a large portion of examination content. The workshop is a valuable introduction for those who are considering applying for Certification. With a number of sample questions presented in an interactive app, it is also a helpful review for those who are preparing to take any one of the ASPRS Certification exams.

Attendee Requirements: web or SMS-enabled mobile device to participate in interactive quizzes.

Saturday, July 8, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT

Sunday, July 9, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT

Register for the ASPRS in-person workshops at the

2023 ESRI User Conference in San Diego!

Find out the details and register at https://my.asprs.org/2023esriucworkshops

