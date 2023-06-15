YNS ScarSaiyan - New Single

Somebody Song Art

YNS ScarSaiyan is back again with "Somebody" featuring Lil Texxan and Nilgun Ozar Produced by Sagan Petr Smith!

MEADVILLE , PA, 16335, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

YNS ScarSaiyan Announces Upcoming Single "Somebody" Featuring Lil Texxan and Nilgun Ozar

Meadville, PA - June 15, 2023 - YNS ScarSaiyan, the rising star from Meadville, PA, is set to release his highly anticipated single "Somebody" on July 21st, 2023. The track features the dynamic collaboration of Fort Worth Texas artist Lil Texxan and the incredibly talented vocalist Nilgun Ozar. Produced by Fort Collins native Sagan Petr Smith, "Somebody" promises to be a game-changer in the music industry.

YNS ScarSaiyan has been making waves in the western PA music scene, solidifying his position as a trailblazer in the region. With an impressive track record of 400,000 streams and the successful Ohio Run Tour under his belt, ScarSaiyan's impact is undeniable. He has been instrumental in fostering the growth of the local music community and is poised to take his career to new heights.

"Somebody" showcases ScarSaiyan's lyrical prowess and unique style, complemented by the infectious contributions of Lil Texxan and the soulful vocals of Nilgun Ozar. The collaboration between these three talented artists promises an unforgettable listening experience for fans worldwide.

Sagan Petr Smith, a rising producer hailing from Fort Collins, has expertly crafted the production for "Somebody." With a keen ear for captivating melodies and innovative beats, Smith has created a sonic landscape that perfectly complements ScarSaiyan's vision for the track.

Fans of YNS ScarSaiyan can stay up to date with the latest news and updates by following him on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/ynsscarsaiyan and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/YNSScarSaiyan. Additionally, his music can be found on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/1vdTA292kPPmV0WLZFz9Fv?si=1JYr7U3rQwGhK-jvcoUqPg.

Be sure to mark your calendars for July 21st, 2023, as YNS ScarSaiyan's single "Somebody" will be available on all major streaming platforms. This release is set to make a significant impact on the music industry and solidify YNS ScarSaiyan's position as a rising star to watch.

For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, please contact:

Press Contact:

Name: [Dakuwon Moody]

Email: [Dakuwon@saiyancorpinc.com]

Phone: [814-853-5636]

About YNS ScarSaiyan:

YNS ScarSaiyan is a Meadville, PA-based rapper and trailblazer in the western PA music scene. With a strong following and a string of successful projects, ScarSaiyan has become a force to be reckoned with in the industry. His unique style and captivating lyricism have gained him recognition and admiration from fans and fellow artists alike.