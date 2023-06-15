Cooler Screens Selected as Finalist in the ‘Best Digital Product Innovation’ Category at Digiday Media Awards
Cooler Screens receives recognition in ‘Best Digital Product Innovation’ category,honoring technologies that enhance ad delivery & elevate consumer experienceCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooler Screens, the first-to-market technology company powering in-store digital media and merchandising for retail, today announced its selection as a finalist in the 2023 Digiday Media Awards in the “Best Digital Product Innovation” category. The award nomination honors Cooler Screens’ breakthrough technology, which allows retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, while enabling brands to engage them through smart screens that dynamically adapt to shopper behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision.
“We are both humbled and excited to be named a finalist in such a prestigious category,” said Arsen Avakian, CEO, Cooler Screens. “We were founded on the core idea that consumers want, deserve and now expect a far better experience in brick-and-mortar retail. We have developed software and enabling technology which transform retail environments and deliver the ultimate consumer experience. Being recognized by Digiday underscores the impact of our technology and insights and the role we’ve played delivering cutting-edge solutions that provide a triple win for consumers, brands and retailers.”
By integrating AI-driven software and hardware into new or existing in-store screens, Cooler Screens empowers retailers to create immersive and personalized digital experiences for shoppers at the point of decision. Brands can leverage Cooler Screens’ dynamic and adaptive smart screens to reach in-store consumers with data-driven media driving brand equity and sales simultaneously. As the world's foremost provider of advanced and proprietary retail media technology, Cooler Screens' smart screens are already utilized by major retailers including Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle’s Get Go, Chevron, and others.
Cooler Screens recently announced a significant expansion with Kroger to deploy its innovative technology across 500 additional stores.
Details about the 2023 Digiday Media Award finalists can be found here. Award winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on June 20, 2023.
About Cooler Screens
Cooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company’s AI-driven software and hardware solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic, adaptive smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. Partners include leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Parkland, and Western Union.
For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com.
Chris Harihar
Crenshaw Communications
email us here