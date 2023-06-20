OM Botanical Launches Their New Reef-safe SPF30 Sunscreen - Eco-friendly Alternative to Chemical Sunscreens
Chemical sunscreens contain toxic ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone that are harmful to coral reefs and marine life. OM Botanical offers a solution.
We believe that everyone has a responsibility to do their part in preserving the environment, and choosing reef-safe sunscreen is an easy way to make a positive impact.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is here, and its well known that sunscreen is a must-have in everyones daily routine. But one must consider the impact many sunscreens may have on the environment, specifically coral reefs? Many sunscreen harm coral reefs.
The two major categories of sunscreens are physical and chemical. Physical sunscreens contain minerals that act as a shield deflecting the sun's rays, while chemical sunscreens use synthetic compounds that absorb UV light before it reaches the skin. Unfortunately, active ingredients in most chemical sunscreens are toxic to corals, algae, sea urchins, fish, and mammals. Oxybenzone and avobenzone are synthetic molecules that are commonly used in chemical sunscreens and are known to be toxic to marine life. According to the ocean foundation, a single drop of these compounds in more than 4 million gallons of water is enough to endanger organisms. (reference: https://oceanfdn.org/is-your-sunscreen-killing-coral-reefs) You can only imagine the harm it can cause human beings when ingested through their skin.
Moreover, certain preservatives in sunscreens can also be toxic to reefs and humans. Parabens, such as methyl paraben and butyl paraben, are unsafe. Phenoxyethanol, a commonly used synthetic preservative in so-called “natural” products, was originally used as a mass fish anesthetic.
So, what is the solution? The answer is reef-safe sunscreen. Reef-safe sunscreen is a type of sunscreen that does not contain harmful chemicals that can damage coral reefs. Instead, it uses natural ingredients that are safe for both humans and the environment.
One such product is OM Botanical Reef safe SPF 30 sunscreen. This sunscreen is made with zinc oxide, which is a mineral that acts as a physical barrier to the sun's rays. It is also non-nano in size, which means that it cannot be ingested by corals nor it penetrates deep in to skin to cause damage. OM Botanical Reef safe SPF 30 sunscreen is naturally free from harmful chemicals such as oxybenzone, avobenzone, parabens, and phenoxyethanol. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, making it a safe and ethical choice for those who care about the environment.
"We are proud to offer a product that not only protects our customers' skin but also helps protect the ocean's delicate ecosystem," said Sudhir Shah, founder of OM Botanical. "We believe that everyone has a responsibility to do their part in preserving the environment, and choosing reef-safe sunscreen is an easy way to make a positive impact."
In conclusion, it is essential to choose a sunscreen to protect both your skin and the environment. OM Botanical Reef safe SPF 30 sunscreen is an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy the sun without harming the ocean's delicate ecosystem. So, next time you head to the beach, make sure to pack this perfect sunscreen and do your part in protecting our planet.
About OM Botanical:
Based in Apex, North Carolina, OM Botanical is a plant-based organic skincare company. Their mission is to provide safe and effective skincare solutions while promoting environmental sustainability and social responsibility. From the millennia-long traditions at the foothills of the Himalayas to powerful botanical ingredients used around the world, they’ve combined the best of Ayurveda and science. OM Botanical offers a range of products made with organic ingredients. All their formulas are always clean, plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free with a focus on sustainability. They believe that what you put on your skin should be as healthy and natural as what you put in your body. Made in USA and packaged in carbon neutral sugarcane tubes or glass, every OM Botanical product sold also plants a tree.
