National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 53rd Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved a 4.2% increase in the dividend on the Company’s common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 47.5 cents per share as approved in June 2022 to 49.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $1.98 per share. National Fuel has paid dividends for 121 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 53 straight years.

This dividend is payable July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023. The Company has approximately 91.8 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


Analyst Contact: Brandon Haspett | 716-857-7697
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

