HYLA Announces Distribution Contract With Sahara Trading UAE

CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx® Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a provider of innovative plant-based wellness and nutritional products, today announced its HYLA™ division has secured an eight country distribution agreement for Hyla “No-Nicotine” vape products in the greater “Middle East Territories”. SAHARA PACIFIC FOR ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES & ACCESSORIES TRADING Company (aka Sahara Trading) to organize and lead distribution in the territory targeting a minimum 100,000 units per month as the expansion roles out. According to “World Population Review” there are nearly 500 million people living in 17 Middle East Countries of which an average of 20% of the population smokes daily. Statistics cited by “BioMed Central” indicate that 45-51 percent of the population will utilize vape in their lifetime. No-nicotine vape products in the Middle East offer a tremendous opportunity for Hyla products with its unique all-natural formulations and established distribution partner Sahara Trading.

HYLA Middle East opportunities:

490 million people live in the known 17 Middle East countries

20% of this population smokes daily or 98 million regular smokers

HYLA no-nicotine products now available in the 10 most populous countries in the region

“Consolidating distribution for these eight countries with Sahara Trading as our partner allows for rapid deployment of Hyla products in the Middle East region,” said Todd Davis CEO Endexx. “International expansion and distribution points into markets with mass consumer product appeal accelerates our ability to grow revenues exponentially over the coming 3-5 years,” said Davis.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived wellness products and topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

