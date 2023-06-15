Conduent Teams with Relativity to Expand eDiscovery Capabilities Offering

Conduent eDiscovery capabilities further enhanced with cloud-based solution

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced it is expanding its suite of eDiscovery technology solutions with the addition of Relativity’s cloud-based eDiscovery solution, RelativityOne. With the integration of RelativityOne, Conduent provides clients enhanced data protection with a single, secure SaaS platform that spans the full breadth of eDiscovery – from legal hold through to production.



Conduent’s eDiscovery solutions including Viewpoint, Relativity’s server-based solution and RelativityOne, leverage advanced analytics and continuous active learning to analyze and learn from the reviewer’s content tagging in real-time. The results are increased accuracy of document review and less time needed to complete document review and analysis.

“With the digitization of nearly everything, there is now a massive information load that makes it more complicated to ensure legal compliance and accuracy of information during eDiscovery. Technology solutions must capture complex data, host data securely, integrate into existing workflows and provide the ability to interpret the data,” said Sal Mancuso, Senior Director of eDiscovery Operations & Products at Conduent. “With the integration of RelativityOne, Conduent’s clients can work with experienced project managers to implement customized workflows to ensure efficient review and consistency across all matters.”

RelativityOne holds ISO 27001, SOC-2 Type II, HIPAA, and FedRAMP certifications, and is designed for security from the ground up with proactive threat intelligence and 24/7 monitoring. Additionally, the cloud solution gives Conduent’s clients the added scalability needed in today’s data-centric society and allows them to build expertise and IP on top of one connected, global solution.

“Conduent’s global investment in the cloud illuminates how organizations are evolving their eDiscovery solutions to keep up with the growth of data and stay ahead of emerging client needs,” said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. “The addition of RelativityOne to Conduent’s end-to-end eDiscovery offering expands the use of AI to get better insights and reduces the time, cost and effort associated with review.”

Conduent’s eDiscovery solutions can easily be paired with digital forensic services and managed review to control costs, streamline workflow and deliver matter-critical information.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies and more than 600 government entities count on Conduent as a strategic partner. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering more than 11 million employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

