Hanron Lighting Company is Leading the LED Strip Lighting Industry to Keep Up with The International Standards
Hanron Lighting Company is a Chinese online company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and selling LED neon lights, LED strip lights, and matrixes.NEW YORK, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Within a decade of establishment, Hanron Lighting Company has earned a reputation through its premium-quality yet affordable products.
The company features over five hundred high-quality products under categories like engineering-specific products, LED strip lights, pixel LED strip lights, etc. A dedicated customization section with the backing of expert technical engineers also functions at Hanron Lighting Company. All of their products have earned rave reviews and excellent positive remarks online.
Being highly versatile, LED strip lighting has gained incredible popularity over the last few years. Despite the several subpar manufacturers and suppliers, the industry has been flourishing at a constant pace.
Hanron Lighting Company is a reputable LED strip manufacturer and supplier key to the industry’s growth. Established in 2010, this Chinese-origin company is currently rated as one of the top global players in the designing, manufacturing, and selling quality LED neon lights and LED strip lights.
With over a hundred dedicated employees and five hundred bestselling products, Hanron Lighting Company has successfully finished over a decade in the industry. Even after a decade of functioning, the company still receives great feedback from its customer community regarding its excellent product quality and customer care.
Hanron Lighting Company maintains an easy-to-access product catalog on its online sales page. This catalog arranges 500+ products under various categories like addressable LED strip lights, pixel LED strip, customized products, engineering-specific products, etc.
Many bestselling products are present in the pixel LED strip and addressable LED strip lights categories. Some are WS2812B LED strips, WS2815 LED strips, etc. The China LED Matrix is another popular category at Hanron Lighting Company, with many bestselling products. The popular products in the China LED matrix category are SK6812 Matrix, RGB LED Matrix, etc.
The SK6812 matrix is a matrix on a rigid PCB. Available in white or black, this product has so far received rave reviews from customers. The dedicated customization department of Hanron Lighting Company offers to manufacture the same product in flexible PCB too. This is proof of the excellent customization options available at Hanron Lighting Company.
The RGBIC LED strip is another top-rated bestseller available on the official sales website of Hanron Lighting Company. This top-level LED strip light provides around 16 million color options. The highlight of this product is the option to individually control the lights, which enables the customer to use many effects like rainbow, chase, hosing lighting, running, and many more.
The convenient and flexible LED strip lights and pixel lights from Hanron Lighting Company are beneficial for many uses. The fact that they incorporate advanced technology into their strip lights and pixels that let the users conveniently use remote controls and mobile applications to control the lights sets them apart from their competitors.
From incorporating sophisticated technology to adhering to international safety standards like ETL, CE, BIS, etc., Hanron Lighting Company is indeed leading the way to better the LED strip lighting industry.
