Day Two at Licensing Expo 2023: kathy ireland® Worldwide Showcases Rapid Expansion in Fashion and Home Industries

Licensing Show 2023 June 13-15th

kiWW® showcases an expanded portfolio, new partnerships, and record-breaking growth at Licensing Expo 2023, reinforcing its industry-leading position

"This year has marked the greatest success so far for Kathy Ireland's kiWW® Worldwide, Brands.” — Stated Rona Menashe Co-CEO of Guttman Associates

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy Ireland Dominates Licensing Expo Day 2 with kiWW®’s Thriving Expansion. Kathy Ireland, celebrated global fashion icon, marked her triumphant return to the Licensing Expo 2023, taking center stage with her brand, kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®). Taking place at the bustling Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, the Expo provided the ideal setting for the celebration of the meteoric growth of Kathy's kiWW®, acknowledged as the "highest ranked woman owned licensing business" per License Global.

Standing tall at exhibit J122, kiWW® presented a remarkable collection, the result of successful collaborations with numerous licensing partners across diverse fashion verticals. The showcased range included swimwear, sleepwear, intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, daytime dresses, special occasion dresses, denim, activewear, athleisure, and menswear.

For Ireland, the Licensing Expo serves as the birthplace of many of her brand's relationships and the continuation of its illustrious journey that began on 7th Avenue. She warmly acknowledged longtime partners, including the Hanan family of PPI and the Moretz couple, along with the newer associations with fashion leaders such as Bagatelle International, Amerex, Ikeddi, Objects Group NY, and Fashion Forever.

These successful partnerships are the result of the strategic collaborations of the great Lee Mandelbaum and his team at Legacy Licensing and Price Point Buying, all under the brilliant management of Linda Mandelbaum of Rylex. Not to forget the indispensable Rocco Ingemi, EVP of Fashion and Board Member, kiWW®, who has been instrumental in the brand's success.

However, kiWW®’s vision and reach extend beyond fashion. The brand continues to make significant inroads in various sectors such as home, entertainment, artist management, television, film, fintech, fine jewelry, weddings, and luxury resorts. It also takes pride in its association with several public companies, including Camping World and Nebraska Furniture Mart of Berkshire Hathaway.

A noteworthy announcement was the brand's unique real estate partnership with Zoom Casa, emerging as Zoom Casa Powered by kathy ireland® Worldwide. This collaboration marked a significant milestone for the licensing industry, reflecting kiWW®’s innovative approach and determination to break new ground.

Adding to its multifaceted profile, kiWW®'s artist management services are represented by SWC. The clients include some renowned names like Michael Feinstein, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Vanessa Williams, and more, showcasing kiWW®'s impressive reach in the entertainment industry.

At Licensing Expo 2023, Jon Carrasco, the dynamic Worldwide Creative Director at kiWW®, and Stephen Roseberry, President and Chief Marketing Officer at kiWW®, proudly acknowledged the brand's significant expansion in the fashion and home markets. Continuous sell-outs underscored the popularity of their designs, a fact Jon Carrasco celebrated, noting their deep resonance among a broad audience that ranged from new patrons to steadfast customers.

Besides the astounding business achievements, Kathy Ireland has set benchmarks in the licensing industry. She is the youngest woman inducted into the Licensing Hall of Fame and the youngest Icon in the Furniture Industry, awarded by the IHFRA. Her philanthropic commitments are equally commendable, with board seats on the James Madison Committee at Princeton University, NFL PI, WNBPA, and more.

As the curtain fell on the second day of Licensing Expo 2023, Kathy Ireland and kiWW® had clearly left a lasting imprint. The expo not only witnessed the brand's strong portfolio and innovative spirit but also hinted at its future trajectory. As kiWW® revealed innovative designs and ventured into exciting, unexplored areas, it became evident that the brand's future is set to shine brighter than ever.

