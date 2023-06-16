Operon Strategist to Attend Florida International Medical Expo (FIME) 2023 for Exploring Collaborative Opportunities

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
UPCOMING EXPO, FIME-Operon Strategist, a renowned medical device regulatory consulting firm, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Florida International Medical Expo (FIME) from 21st to 23rd June 2023. This premier event serves as a significant platform for medical device and equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors in the United States. The great chance to explore potential collaborative projects and ensure seamless regulatory compliance.

FIME, recognized as the largest trade event in the U.S. for the medical industry, brings together industry professionals and experts from around the world. It offers an excellent opportunity to connect, share knowledge, and discover innovative solutions that drive advancements in healthcare. As a trusted regulatory consulting firm, Operon Strategist is excited to engage with industry stakeholders and assist in streamlining their regulatory processes.

Operon Strategist's experienced consultants possess in-depth knowledge of the latest regulatory requirements, ensuring that the medical devices meet the necessary standards for market entry. The services encompass classification, conformity assessment, technical documentation preparation, and MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) registration support. The collaboration will give direct navigation to the regulatory challenges with confidence and efficiently bring your products to market.

Whether any manufacturer, supplier, or distributor, let's explore how Operon Strategist can support the regulatory work and contribute to your success.

To schedule a meeting with Operon Strategist's representatives at FIME 2023, please contact at [enquiry@operonstrategist.com] or [9370283428]. Looking forward to meeting in person and discussing potential collaborative projects that drive innovation in the medical device industry .



Snehal Rajaram Khadangale
operon Strategist
+91 93702 83428
operonstrategist5@gmail.com
Operon Strategist is the leading medical device regulatory consultant in India, providing clients with an array of services like turnkey consultation, system implementation, training, licensing, regulatory approvals, and certifications.

