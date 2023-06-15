BetterLYF: India’s Best EAP Provider- A Holistic Approach to Corporate Well-Being

BetterLyf

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since being founded in 2016, BetterLYF has been a leading online mental health platform in India. BetterLYF aims to support individuals facing challenges related to stress, anxiety, depression, and relationships by offering online therapy services. We offer carefully curated packages that provide users with the opportunity to connect with skilled counsellors who empower them with essential mental health tools and interactive exercises needed to overcome their mental health challenges. Mr. Vikram Beri and Mr. Varun Handa, the founders and co-founders of BetterLYF, respectively, realized the impact of the stigma related to mental health. They noticed that overcoming personal and professional challenges is important to help an individual perform to their full potential by providing expert online therapy services. As the founders became aware of people's hesitation to seek counselling owing to societal stigma, the vision of BetterLYF became clear: to provide a confidential counselling platform that encourages open conversations about mental health in a safe space.

Over the past 7 years, BetterLYF has had an illustrious track record, having enabled over 4 lakh counselling sessions with a 70% repeat rate. Our constant commitment to mental health has benefited over 5 lakh individuals, providing them with the assistance they require. Our team of highly qualified and trained counselors has completed more than 400 hours of professional development through training and supervision and possesses a master's degree in psychology. We are also pleased to have clinical psychologists on board who have received specialized training in dealing with more clinically complex problems. Our psychologists have assisted over 5 lakh individuals, assisting them in navigating life's most difficult issues and thriving in both the personal and professional spheres.

BetterLYF provides online therapy to anyone struggling with problems linked to stress, anxiety, depression, relationship troubles, and more. The website offers users the chance to engage with qualified therapists who also equip them with crucial mental health tools and engaging tasks. It provides a helpline support system using call and chat-based methods to assure quality and timely assistance. BetterLYF also acknowledges the value of employee well-being and offers interactive wellness options designed to address issues like workplace stress and other mental health issues. It was established to eradicate the stigma associated with mental health. In its first year, the organization focused on spreading knowledge and building trust using a variety of digital content, such as carefully curated articles, assessments, instructional videos, and quality counselling services. Additionally, as part of Betterlyf's efforts to improve employee well-being, it began implementing employee assistance programs.

The inclusion of an employee assistance program marked a pivotal milestone for BetterLYF, expanding our ability to provide counseling services to a broader spectrum of clients. Through our EAPs, we cater to the needs of corporate employees not only on an individual basis but also at the group and company levels. At the individual level, we offer personalized one-on-one therapy, self-help programs, and comprehensive assessments. We offer a safe space to help individuals manage a variety of issues through personalized one-on-one therapy sessions related to their personal and professional lives, such as work-related stress, confidence issues, motivation concerns, and more. Our skilled therapists provide a secure and confidential environment in which individuals can explore and resolve these difficulties, promoting personal growth, resilience, and general well-being. At the group level, BetterLYF offers bespoke wellness programs designed to align with the unique characteristics of each workforce.

To achieve this, our dedicated team conducts an in-depth assessment at the organizational level, generating a comprehensive report that delves into crucial aspects such as stress, anxiety, and burnout prevalent within the company. Building upon this invaluable insight, we curate and deliver customized workshops and webinars. This distinctive approach ensures a tailored and impactful wellness experience for every organization we collaborate with. For instance, we have introduced India's pioneering social program, the 21-Day Happiness Program, which focuses on cultivating positive habits and enhancing communication and understanding among team members.

Additionally, we conduct workshops and webinars on manager sensitization to enhance leadership skills and provide specialized interventions such as grief counselling to support individuals in managing personal and professional challenges. At the company level, BetterLYF offers informative flyers and videos on various mental health concerns, effectively raising awareness. Moreover, our customizable company dashboard facilitates the seamless integration and utilization of our EAPs, providing valuable trend analysis to guide future initiatives. BetterLYF’s EAPs took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, we have had the opportunity to collaborate and partner with some renowned corporations like Block8, Xerox, Nous Infosystems, Survey Sparrow, and ZocDoc, to name a few. Our statistics show that our services result in significant positive outcomes, including an 86% improvement in employees' emotional well-being, a 55% improvement in work morale and motivation, and a 45% improvement in work-life management for our esteemed corporate clients. These findings demonstrate the transformative impact of our customized interventions, highlighting our dedication to improving overall well-being in the workplace.

BetterLYF has seen a remarkable shift, transitioning from an online therapy platform devoted to promoting awareness, eradicating the stigma associated with mental illness, and offering quality mental health services to one that now provides thorough and customized employee assistance programs. Our journey began with a steadfast goal to raise awareness of mental health issues and offer top-notch services, helping to bring about good change in countless lives.

We increased the scope of our services to include EAPs as we became aware of the critical need for extensive assistance in the workplace. This has enabled BetterLYF to offer a useful tool that addresses both individual and organizational welfare. Through EAPs, BetterLYF aims to continue crafting wellness initiatives to meet the unique requirements of each workforce, assisting them in overcoming obstacles, fostering resilience, and enabling employees to thrive in both their personal and professional life. So if you’re an individual or corporation looking to begin your healing and thriving journey with BetterLYF, feel free to visit our website to book your service with the best online counselling and EAP services available in the mental health industry.

