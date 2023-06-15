ZilMoney.com Offers Payment Solutions to Plastiq Customers

Goodbye bankruptcy, hello Zil Money!

The Unique and Best Payment Platform Alternative to Plastiq with Pay by Credit Card and Payroll by Credit Card

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZilMoney.com, a leading b2b payment platform, announces a complete payment solution for Plastiq customers affected by the recent bankruptcy filing of the San Francisco-based lending and payments startup. The platform offers businesses a firm payment management alternative, ensuring reliable and seamless operations during the transition process.

Plastiq's bankruptcy filing under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code has created uncertainty among numerous small businesses needing a reliable alternative to handle payment needs. As a company committed to advanced payment technologies that meet evolving business needs, Zil Money Corporation understands small businesses' challenges, including cash shortages and cash flow issues.

Sabeer Nelli, the CEO of Zil Money Corporation, expressed empathy towards businesses affected by the situation, acknowledging the difficulties they are currently facing. Nelli emphasized the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge payment management services that can assist businesses in overcoming challenges and thriving in today's competitive market.

One of the innovative features offered by Zil Money's platform is the 'Pay by Credit Card,' which has the potential to enhance business credit and cash flow. This feature enables customers to pay using their credit cards, even if the recipient does not accept them directly. The recipient can receive the funds as checks, wire transfers, or ACH without transaction fees. Also, Payers can earn and keep their credit card reward points.

Zil Money has over 7,00,000 users and processing transactions exceeding $50 billion. The platform has gained widespread popularity due to its user-friendly interface and exceptional payment service features.

By introducing these comprehensive payment solutions, ZilMoney.com aims to reduce the concerns of Plastiq customers and provide them with a reliable and efficient alternative to handle their payment needs. The company's commitment to advancing payment technologies and addressing the evolving requirements of businesses reaffirms its position as a global leader in the b2b financial management solutions space.