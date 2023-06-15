HALO Space advances in the development of its spaceship with renowned Frank Stephenson Design studio
The company is kicking off a critical stage of development of its spaceship, which will flight with passengers and a pilot up to 35 km into the stratosphere.
The spaceship is the center of the flight experience and we want it to be not only safe and comfortable, but also an unforgettable space that enhances this trip with unique resources and technology”MADRID, SPAIN, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HALO Space, a pioneering company in the space tourism sector, has onboarded the London-based vehicle design studio Frank Stephenson Design (FSD) to lead the design of its spaceships.
— Carlos Mira, CEO HALO Space
The prestigious firm, founded by the former designer of McLaren, Ferrari and Maserati, among others, makes the leap into space to add its creativity to the cutting-edge technology of HALO Space, an alliance that strengthens this project of sustainable and safe suborbital travel.
Since its creation in 2021, HALO Space has been partnering with leading companies in their respective sectors in the development of its flight program, a strategy that has proved instrumental to the advancement of the project. HALO achieved a critical milestone last December, when the company flew a prototype spaceship to an altitude of 37 km in India. With this latest addition, it will count on the disruptive creativity of Frank Stephenson Design studio to ensure the experience in the spaceship carries the stamp of comfort, luxury, safety, and timelessness that has become the signature of the renowned designer. During the six-hour journey, the eight passengers will be able to enjoy the flight with freedom of movement throughout the cabin and 360-degree views that will allow passengers to observe the curvature of planet Earth and the vastness of space.
"The capsule is the center of the flight experience and that's why we want it to be not only safe and comfortable, but also an unforgettable space that enhances this journey with unique resources, design and technology. Frank Stephenson and his team have accumulated decades of expertise in the design of vehicles that combine the highest standards of quality and luxury, and now join HALO to apply all this knowledge to our project," says Carlos Mira, CEO of HALO Space.
For his part, Stephenson assures that "at Frank Stephenson Design we are very excited about the start of this project in collaboration with HALO Space and we are confident that we will be able to offer passengers an amazing, sustainable and close-to-space experience, thanks to an innovative and pioneering design. This further consolidates FSD's position as a leader in the future of mobility by land, sea and space".
HALO Space is committed to providing an unforgettable space experience thanks to cutting-edge and sustainable proprietary technology. Last December, the Company kicked off its test program with a successful flight in India and continues to make progress towards achieving 400 commercial trips and carrying 3,000 passengers per year by 2029, with a price tag ranging from $100,000 to $200,000 per ticket.
About HALO Space
HALO Space is a global space tourism company that will offer zero-emission commercial flights between 25 and 40 kilometers high, allowing passengers to observe the curvature of planet Earth and the vastness of Space in a flight lasting up to 6 hours. This will be possible thanks to its aerospace balloon, equipped with a pressurized spacecraft with a capacity for eight passengers and a pilot, which will feature panel windows offering a 360° view.
Founded in 2021, HALO Space was initially incubated by the prestigious consulting firm Arthur D. Little in its Breakthrough Incubator program. After raising €3 million in seed funding, HALO operates independently and is led by industry veterans Carlos Mira, CEO, and Alberto Castrillo, chief technology officer (CTO). HALO Space will work closely with a consortium of top-tier aerospace companies such as CT Engineering Group, Aciturri, GMV and TIFR in the development of its spaceflight program.
For more information, visit Halo Space (halospaceflight.com).
