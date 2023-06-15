HALO Space advances in the development of its spaceship with renowned Frank Stephenson Design studio

HALO's spaceship designed by Frank Stephenson Design studio

The company is kicking off a critical stage of development of its spaceship, which will flight with passengers and a pilot up to 35 km into the stratosphere.

The spaceship is the center of the flight experience and we want it to be not only safe and comfortable, but also an unforgettable space that enhances this trip with unique resources and technology” — Carlos Mira, CEO HALO Space