Soccer 5® develops expansion model via franchising in specific states, and licensing in World Cup 2026 co host countries
We are at the cutting edge of social soccer, we can't build our centers fast enough to keep up with demand, and franchising and licensing will serve as an accelerator to keep up to speed”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With more spaces to play soccer, more places to learn soccer, Soccer 5® USA is pioneering modern soccer and entertainment, and will host a series of 2023 discovery days launching franchising in certain states, and licensing partnerships with FIFA World Cup 2026 co host countries Canada and Mexico.
Soccer 5 ® is already developing a vibrant thriving soccer community for players and families of all ages with multiple centers open in Florida and a further center opening this summer, and recently announced its 1st Entertainment Sports Park (ESPs) expansion, with further opportunities to grow throughout 6 major cities and markets, all from humble beginnings in Miami 2010.
The 1st discovery day will be in November this year followed by January and March next year, inviting prospective franchisees to tour existing centers and meet leadership and management, and this will be followed by 2 licensing partnership discussions during November and February.
Soccer 5® will continue to invest in log term design build operate PPPs in busy city community parks and the group will also develop Entertainment Sports Parks (ESPs) with like minded partners in the world of sports and entertainment in a series of strategic commercial real estate sites and potential larger PPP initiatives
ESPs will typically be developed on 15-acre sites which will include 12 Soccer 5® fields, 12 pickleball courts, 18 hole putting course, baseball field with 6 indoor unique cages, and all with social fun elements including immersive action experiences and tracking, social games and e-gaming and all underpinned by PLAY.EAT.DRINK vibrant indoor facilities with panoramic outdoor viewing and party mezzanine, outdoor play, watch, and gather family areas
Soccer 5 ® designs, builds and operates top quality soccer entertainment centers in prime parks real estate, often re-energizing under-utilized spaces with up to 1 million regular players and families enjoying playing and watching year-round soccer.
