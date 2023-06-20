Furuno’s Multi-GNSS Receiver Chip Was Awarded the Technology Innovation Award by Alps Alpine
The award ceremony (From left: Toshihiro Kuriyama, President and CEO of Alps Alpine; Yukio Nobuhiro, the head of System Products Division of Furuno)
Highly rated by sub-meter level positioning accuracy and business prospectsNISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Furuno (headquartered in Nishinomiya City; President and CEO: Yukio Furuno), a global provider of the most accurate timing devices, is pleased to announce that the multi-GNSS*1 receiver chip, eRideOPUS 9 (Model: ePV9000B), has been awarded the Technology Innovation Award of the Year 2022 by Alps Alpine (headquartered in Tokyo; President and CEO: Toshihiro Kuriyama).
This award is given annually to a company that has made significant contributions to the technological advancement of Alps Alpine. The ePV9000B is highly rated by the business prospects with the sub-meter level accuracy, as well as the contributions to the development of business schemes. It is an honor to be selected for this award.
[About the multi-GNSS receiver chip]
The ePV9000B is a GNSS receiver chip that achieves high-precision positioning with an accuracy of 50cm without the need for correction data. It is compatible with all operational positioning satellites from the United States, Russia, Europe, China, Japan, and India. It can receive signals in both the L1 and L5 frequency bands.
Moreover, it does not require reference station data or correction data like PPP*2 or RTK*3. This allows for stable and high-precision positioning without regional limitations. It eliminates the need for RTK reference and the correction data receiver for high cost-performance, which makes significant contributions to the practical implementation of V2X and ADAS.
Please visit our website for more information at https://www.furuno.com/jp/products/gnss-chip/ePV9000B.
*1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) is a global satellite-based positioning system that includes the GPS (United States), GLONASS (Russia), Galileo (Europe), and BeiDou (China) systems. It also includes regional systems like QZSS (Japan) and NavIC (India), which are part of the RNSS (Regional Navigation Satellite System).
*2 PPP (Precise Point Positioning) is a precise standalone positioning technique that uses the carrier phase of the signals transmitted by GNSS satellites to calculate high-precision positions without the need for reference stations. By providing correction data such as precise satellite orbit and clock estimates, PPP can achieve accuracy ranging from a few centimeters to several tens of centimeters.
*3 RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) is a relative positioning technique that utilizes carrier phase measurements. It involves transmitting data from a reference station, which is a known location GNSS receiver, to a GNSS receiver to remove systematic errors in the observations and determine the relative position to the reference station with accuracy ranging from a few centimeters to a few millimeters.
