Furuno Presenting and Exhibiting at WSTS, North America’s Leading Timing & Sync Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Furuno will participate in the Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS) 2024 in San Diego, USA from May 7 to 9.
The exhibition brings together the leading corporate and government experts to shed light on the diverse and exciting innovations taking place in the field of synchronization and timing.
The next generation of communication technology will make significant progress in the Digital Transformation (DX) and Internet of Things (IoT) for our society. Furuno will discuss a promising solution to achieve extremely accurate time synchronization, which is required by future wireless networks, such as 6G. Our Chief Engineer, Yoji Takayama, Ph.D. and General Manager of R&D, System Products Division, Takahiko Ikeda, will present “Time Synchronization Using LEO-PNT in Urban Canyons”. At the exhibition, we will display our latest generation of GNSS receivers and antennas that represent Furuno’s advances in robust time synchronization.
<Outline of the session>
Schedule
May 8, 2024 Session time 11:45 - 12:00
Presenter
Yoji Takayama, Ph.D., Chief Engineer, R&D, Furuno
Takahiko Ikeda, General Manager, R&D, Furuno
Title
Time Synchronization Using LEO-PNT in Urban Canyons
Summary
The exponential growth of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites presents a significant opportunity to offer a more accurate, secure, and resilient time synchronization, which is an alternative to or complement to the GNSS. We refer to the modern technology for time synchronization with LEO satellites as LEO-PNT. This presentation provides the results of time synchronization using PULSAR™, a dedicated commercial LEO-PNT provided by Xona Space Systems, Inc., in urban canyons where the GNSS suffers from inaccuracy. As the time synchronization with LEO-PNT can be much more accurate than that of the GNSS, we believe the LEO-PNT will contribute to the next generation of wireless communication, which requires high-speed data transfer, low latency, and concurrent multiple access in populous areas, that is, urban canyons.
<Outline of the event>
Event name
WSTS (Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems)
Dates
May 7 to 9, 2024
Venue
Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, San Diego
Organizer
ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)
Link
https://wsts.atis.org/
<Exhibits>
Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module GT-90/9001/100
https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GT-100
Multi-GNSS Disciplined Oscillator GF-8801/8802/8803 and GF-8804/8805
https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GF-8801
https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GF-8805
Field Time Sync Generator TB-1
https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/TB-1
Multi-GNSS Timing Antennas AU-300/500
https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-antenna/AU-500
