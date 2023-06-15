LIQUID NATURAL CLAY APPROVED FOR USE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE USDA NATIONAL ORGANIC PROGRAM

Desert Control (OSE:DSRT)

YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DESERT CONTROL RECEIVES OMRI APPROVAL FOR LIQUID NATURAL CLAY (LNC) IN THE UNITED STATES

Desert Control is pleased to announce that the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) has approved Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) for use in compliance with the USDA National Organic Program. This marks a positive step forward in our commitment to providing eco-friendly soil amendment solutions in the United States.

LNC has been OMRI Listed® in the Generic Material Listing Class for Crop Fertilizers and Soil Amendments. The listing means that our product has been allowed for use in certified organic production or food processing and handling, according to the USDA National Organic Program.

This approval is a positive accomplishment for Desert Control as we continue to enhance our product offerings and expand our presence in the U.S. market. Information regarding the OMRI status of this product will be provided to subscribing certifiers, state programs, and others in the next OMRI quarterly update.

Customers will soon see LNC listed in the OMRI Products List© available on the OMRI website and in the next print version. In the meantime, we're working diligently to ensure our use of the OMRI Listed seal aligns with all necessary guidelines and policies. As a company, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards for our LNC solution.

Desert Control is proud to receive this OMRI recognition. We are excited by the opportunity to bring the benefits of Liquid Natural Clay to organic farmers in the United States, helping to foster healthier soils and contribute to sustainable and resilient climate-smart agriculture.



About Desert Control

Desert Control specializes in climate-smart AgTech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce water usage and improve the efficiency of fertilizers and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. LNC enables sandy and arid soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields, plant health, and ecosystem resilience while preserving water and natural resources by up to 50%.

For more information, visit https://www.desertcontrol.com