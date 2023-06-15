Cyber Initiative Tokyo | 2023
Cyber Initiative Tokyo 2022 will focus on cross-industry and public-private partnerships against cyberattacks.TOKYO, JAPAN, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The threats of cyberattacks, which include the use of ransomware, are increasing rapidly. Surging geopolitical risks are also behind the expansion of such threats. We can no longer make appropriate business decisions if we consider geopolitical risks and cyberspace threats as separate issues. Businesses are required to strengthen their preparedness against the pressures of cybercrime through global cooperation that goes beyond the boundaries of industry, government, and academia.
The rapid digital shift and the development of DX following the COVID-19 pandemic have led to growing attack surfaces for cyber attackers. While technological innovation is a major driving force for businesses, it can also serve as a weapon for attackers in cyberspace. The possibility of cyberattacks that exploit generative AI such as ChatGPT has been pointed out, causing much discussion since the end of last year. Those involved in all corporate activities must consider cyber security as a critical management issue.
Amid these trends, this Conference will focus on cross-industry and public-private partnerships from a global perspective, bringing together cyber security experts from Japan and overseas for open discussions on issues in corporate management, policies, legal systems, technology, and more. The aim is to facilitate information-sharing among corporate executives and government officials. The discussion sessions will be streamed online in Japanese and English, allowing dissemination of the latest topics on cybersecurity to overseas viewers.
Partnerships among industry, government, and academia will have even more significance for work performed together in order to discuss countermeasures against various threats. Cyber Initiative Tokyo will bring together experts in different fields from Japan and overseas for in-depth discussions on issues requiring diverse specialized perspectives for finding solutions.
Cyber Initiative Tokyo 2023: Online distribution special site
More than 90% of viewers who visited the dedicated streaming website for Cyber Initiative Tokyo 2022 replied that they were able to view the online programs comfortably. (This figure represents the total replies for viewed "comfortably" and "somewhat comfortably.") The event successfully provided content that proved satisfactory to our viewers. Afterwards, we uploaded the archived video onto the event's official website. We will continue to upgrade this year's event and provide the official website with even higher usability.
