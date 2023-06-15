Blood Bags Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Poly Medicure, INNVOL Medical India, HLL Lifecare
Blood Bags Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Blood Bags Market will witness a 9% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Blood Bags market to witness a CAGR of 9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Blood Bags Market Breakdown by Application (Hospitals and Clinics, Blood Banks, Other) by Type (Single Collection, Double Collection, Triple Collection, Quadruple Collection, Others) by Size (100ml, 150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 450ml, 500ml) by Material (PVC, PET, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Blood Bags market size is estimated to increase by USD 167 Million at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 241.88 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Blood Bags Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blood Bags market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Poly Medicure Limited (India), INNVOL Medical India Limited (India), HLL Lifecare Limited (India), Span Healthcare Private Limited (India), TERUMO (Japan), Velico Medical, Inc.(United states), AdvacarePharma (United States), Fresenius Kabi (Germany)
Definition:
The blood bags market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of blood bags. Blood bags are medical devices that are used for the collection, storage, and transportation of blood and blood components. These bags are typically made from plastic and are used in blood banks, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities for transfusion purposes. The blood bags market also includes related products such as blood bag tubing, filters, and other accessories.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Blood Bags Market: Single Collection, Double Collection, Triple Collection, Quadruple Collection, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Blood Bags Market: Hospitals and Clinics, Blood Banks, Other
Market Trends:
Growing demand for blood bags due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, trauma cases, and chronic diseases
Rising demand for disposable blood bags due to the risk of blood contamination and infections
Market Drivers:
Increase in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer and blood disorders
Rise in the number of trauma and emergency cases requiring blood transfusions
Advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare spending
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of product offerings into emerging markets
Development of innovative blood bag products to meet changing customer needs
Strategic partnerships and collaborations with healthcare providers and distributors to increase market share
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Poly Medicure Limited (India), INNVOL Medical India Limited (India), HLL Lifecare Limited (India), Span Healthcare Private Limited (India), TERUMO (Japan), Velico Medical, Inc.(United states), AdvacarePharma (United States), Fresenius Kabi (Germany)
