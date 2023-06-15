God is Love Movement Take Over hits Atlanta Days Before Juneteenth
To Spread Love, Peace & Unity.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After an incredibly successful kickoff in the heart of New York City's Time Square, the God is Love Takeover is heading south to the Georgia State Capitol at the Liberty Plaza in Atlanta on June 16th, 2023 at 5:00 pm. The God is Love Takeover 12 city tour will be bringing a wave of love, unity, and spiritual awakening days before Juneteenth on June 19th. Get ready for an unforgettable experience that will uplift your soul and ignite a powerful revival of love! This event will showcase a massive display of love and compassion for all people according to 1 John 4:8 But anyone who does not love does not know God, for God is Love (NLT).
As the spirit of revival has ignited around the country, The God is Love Takeover will kickoff with a round table June 15th with community leaders and clergy from across the Southeast Region (Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina). Followed by a Love Walk on June 16th filled with a colorful procession of red showcasing the power of love and unity to the Liberty Plaza. In these critical and difficult times, our voice matters and what better way to express it than to unite for an evening of praise, worship, and prayer. The God Is Love Takeover is open to all people, regardless of their backgrounds or political parties. The message of love is universal, and it transcends all boundaries. The event aims to create a safe and inclusive space where people can come together to celebrate God’s Love.
The event is organized by the Loved By God Movement, a Christian online community of people who believe in the power of God’s Love for humanity. The purpose-driven ministry aims to inspire people to live a life of love, compassion, service, and purpose. Michelle Spence-Jones, Founder of the Love by God movement stated that “the prime emphasis of “The Takeover” in Times Square promoted the power of God’s Love in one unifying message by shining the light on darkness and disparity while embracing hope, peace, and unity”. Now it’s time for Atlanta to experience the Love Revival.
Supporters ( Mayor's office , Governor’s office, God Squad, Loved By God Nation, GLEW, Jews for Jesus, Hispanic Leadership Coalition, Holy Spirit Encounter, Pure Vitality, Bullets 4 Life, Urban Hope NYC,.
For more information, please visit the God is Love movement visit at https://www.lovedbygodnation.com
