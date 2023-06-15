Concierge Auctions’ June Sale at Sotheby’s New York Achieves $110M in Bids From Around the World

June Sale at Sotheby's New York

Global Real Estate Auction Streamed Live from Sotheby’s New York Saleroom; Now Accepting Property Consignments for Auctions at Sotheby’s New York and Hong Kong

Our portfolio sales continue to be in high demand for sellers who want unparalleled reach, combined with the certainty of a closed transaction in 60 days or less.” — President Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Sotheby’s New York saleroom, Concierge Auctions concluded their highly anticipated Exceptional Global Properties Sale, which achieved $110 million in aggregate bids placed. Highlights included 9703 Collins Avenue, Unit 700 in Bal Harbour, Florida, which sold for $7.616 million after fierce bidding activity between 16 bidders.

With an audience of nearly two hundred in attendance and international participation from Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, North America, and the Cayman Islands, property connoisseurs competed enthusiastically in the room, on the telephone via the Concierge Auctions and Sotheby’s teams of specialists, and online.

This evening’s sale was integrated within Sotheby’s bi-annual Luxury Week in New York, showcasing the best of the best in each of the Luxury Division’s disciplines, encompassing Jewelry, Watches, Designer Handbags, Sneakers, Spirits, Wine, Real Estate, and more. The event was conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer, Frank Trunzo.

“Our portfolio sales continue to be in high demand for sellers who want unparalleled reach, combined with the certainty of a closed transaction in 60 days or less. We are pleased to achieve another success at Sotheby’s New York as we continue to grow the volume of luxury properties sold at auction, especially via Sotheby’s long-standing heritage and global client network,” said President Chad Roffers.

The evening sale featured a curated selection of Sotheby’s International Realty offerings spanning North America and Europe, highlighted by monumental results in EMEA, representing the most extensive European lineup in the history of the firm.

Featuring exceptional properties across Austria, Spain and Italy, the highlight sale was a luxury sporting estate nestled in the foothills of the Alps’ iconic Schneeberg Mountain near Vienna, Austria, which sold for $4.144 million. The House of Cerruti in the Italian Alps, the bespoke estate of the late famed Italian designer and textile entrepreneur Nino Cerruti, also sold for $1.232 million. Additional EMEA offerings in Mallorca, Spain and Lake Como, Italy, will be offered for auction online on 27 June.

A selection of upcoming auctions were also announced in Quebec, Canada; Granada, Spain; Kauai, Hawaii; San Francisco, California; and New Jersey. The properties will be showcased during Luxury Week at Sotheby’s Hong Kong 6-11 July, and bids will be accepted on conciergeauctions.com throughout July.

Concierge Auctions is accepting consignments for its forthcoming live sales during Sotheby’s New York Luxury Week in September 2023 and Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Edit in October 2023.

Press Contacts

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions | +1 212 257 5178 | Emily Roberts | Emily.Roberts@ConciergeAuctions.com

Sotheby’s | New York | +1 212 606 7176 | Amanda Bass | Amanda.Bass@Sothebys.com

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions partners with the real estate industry's leading brokerages to conduct auctions for their clients. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. Concierge Auctions owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and every property the company sells helps fund homes for families in need through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™. For more information, visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

*Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium.

Images are available upon request.

Stream live auctions and place bids in real time, discover the value of a luxury property, browse sale catalogues, view original content and more at conciergeauctions.com.