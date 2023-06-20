Santa Clarita International Film Festival to Host Black Tie Gala Fundraiser, July 23, 2023

The elegant event will generate revenue and support for the prestigious organization and other partnering non-profits.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) will host a Black Tie Gala Fundraiser on July 23, 2023, from 6 PM until 10 PM (PST). The event is scheduled to take place at the beautiful Hart & Main wedding and event venue, located in the heart of Downtown Newhall, California. Downtown Newhall, also known as Old Town Newhall, is a historic district and Main Street-style destination near Santa Clarita. It features a mile-long pedestrian stretch with distinctive shops, eateries, vineyards, and breweries. Additionally, the city has pledged to designate Downtown Newhall as Santa Clarita's arts district. Santa Clarita, known as Hollywood North, is the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles County and has the highest number of filming permits issued in the county.

“Dress up, have fun, eat a great meal, watch great talent perform, and support the arts in a gorgeous new event venue, all while getting a tax write-off for all tickets and tables purchased,” says the Film Festival.

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is dedicated to strengthening the Santa Clarita Valley by using cinema as the leading platform to showcase the entire cultural community. The Black Tie Gala Fundraiser welcomes Santa Clarita businesses, industry influencers, and anyone seeking a high-end plated sit-down dinner and entertainment. The event is attended by those who support the arts and individuals looking to empower and promote Santa Clarita as a premier destination. The exciting evening will feature performances by comedian and longtime Santa Clarita resident Don McMillian (as seen on AGT) and the smooth jazz of John Pramik. The list of speakers will include Council member Bill Miranda.

The purpose of the Gala is not only to raise revenue for the Santa Clarita International Film Festival but also to support the programs being built in partnership with other nonprofits, states the organization. The SCIFF has many meaningful partnerships, including Yes I Can Through Music and Education, which helps find jobs in the industry for young adults with disabilities, mostly on the spectrum. "We have trained them... and continue to train them... and they are part of our production and event staff," explains SCIFF. Zonta, a powerful international women's organization, is also a partner of SCIFF.

“Last year, they partnered with us to host a women’s themed hosted panel. This year I have learned that they are dropping LunaFest and are hoping to build a 'women’s centric program' with us. The details are still being worked out. Still, I hope to be able to reveal them at the Black Tie Gala, where I will be showcasing all our partnerships,” informs Lisa deSouza, Founder & Executive Director of SCIFF.

To learn more about the Santa Clarita International Film Festival, click here: http://sciff.org/