California Awards Nearly $200 Million to Move 7,300 People Out of Encampments and Into Housing

LONG BEACH – Today at MacArthur Park, a former encampment site in Long Beach that has proven state funding is leading to successful outcomes for residents, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has awarded an additional $199 million to assist 7,300 individuals in encampments move off the streets and into housing. The grants will go to 23 projects in 22 communities statewide with more than half of the projects resolving encampments along state rights-of-way.

What Governor Newsom said: “We’re doubling down on our investment to ensure that thousands of individuals in communities up and down the state move out of encampments and into housing where they can get the services and help they need. It’s not enough to simply clean up encampments, my Administration will continue to work with local leaders and community members as they serve their unhoused neighbors and remove dangerous and unsightly encampments throughout California.”

WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT: The Encampment Resolution Fund (ERF), administered by the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency (BCSH) and the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) was designed by Governor Newsom and the Legislature to provide communities of all sizes with the funding to move people living in encampments into housing. In total, the Administration has proposed providing $750 million to support 10,000 individuals living in dangerous conditions on our streets without shelter.

Today’s announcement of $199 million is the third, and largest, ERF round of grants to be distributed. Previously, 26 communities were awarded $96 million from the fund over two rounds.

“The solution to ending homelessness is housing,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “The state congratulates and proudly supports these 22 communities for pulling together strong local partnerships that will lead people living in encampments into stable housing with support.”

Below is the complete list of awardees being funded:

Los Angeles County will receive $59.5 million to serve 3,000 people on Skid Row.

The City of Fresno will receive $17 million to serve 1,300 people*.

San Diego County will receive $17 million to serve 300 people from two encampments*.

The City of Napa will receive $15 million to serve 120 people from encampments on public property*.

The continuum of care for the city and county of Los Angeles (Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) will receive $13.9 million to serve 200 people*.

San Luis Obispo County will receive $13.4 million to serve 200 people from an encampment in a flood and fire danger zone*.

The City of Richmond will receive $8.6 million to serve 115 people from an encampment in a state right of way*.

Monterey County will receive $8 million to serve 70 people from an encampment along a river and creek.

The City and County of San Francisco will receive $6.5 million to serve 273 people from a Mission district encampment*.

Santa Barbara County will receive $6 million to serve 250 people from encampments along state rights of way and waterways*.

The City of Berkeley will receive $4.9 million to serve 72 people from two encampments.

The City of Tulare will receive $4.8 million to serve 179 people*.

Sonoma County will receive $4.6 million to serve 130 people from an encampment along a multi-use trail.

The City of Redlands will receive $4.5 million to serve 200 people from three encampments near interstates and riverbeds*.

The City of Oxnard will receive $4 million to serve 110 people from encampments along the coast and near wetlands.

The City of Santa Rosa will receive $3.9 million to serve 225 people from a large encampment.

The City of Carlsbad will receive $2.4 million to serve 150 highly vulnerable people facing behavioral health challenges.

Marin County will receive $1.6 million to serve 92 people from an encampment in a flood zone*.

Marin County will receive $1.1 million to serve 45 people from the “Marsh” encampment.

Butte County will receive $1.1 million to serve 60 people from two encampments.

The City of Banning will receive $1 million to serve 150 people from an encampment in a flood plain*.

Mariposa County will receive $600,000 to serve 20 people*.

The City of San Rafael will receive $250,000 to serve 23 people.

* Project includes encampments located within state rights-of-way.

